The Quick Call: Unpacking Liqvd Asia's acquisition of AdLift

Liqvd Asia has acquired AdLift in a deal that marks a significant development in the advertising and marketing sector. In the latest episode of The Quick Call with Hitesh, industry professionals Arnab Mitra, Founder and MD, Liqvd Asia and Prashant Puri, Co-founder & CEO, Adlift, discuss the factors leading to the acquisition and its implications for AdLift’s future.

According to Arnab and Prashant, discussions around AdLift began some time ago, as Liqvd Asia identified its strong presence in digital marketing. While there had been previous attempts at collaboration, the acquisition opportunity arose when AdLift’s leadership began considering divestment.

Following reports of a potential sale, Liqvd Asia initiated contact with DoneDeals, a platform for corporate acquisitions. Given their prior experience with similar transactions, they were already engaged in discussions with key stakeholders. However, competition for AdLift was high, with several interested buyers emerging on the same day.

"This was one of the most complex deals we have undertaken," Arnab noted. "The valuation and scale were beyond our initial estimates, but we were confident in our ability to manage AdLift’s future."

Negotiations moved quickly. Within 20 minutes of the initial discussion with AdLift’s leadership, key terms, including intent, valuation, and the transition timeline, were agreed upon. The exclusivity agreement was finalized within 24 hours, the term sheet in 72 hours, and due diligence was completed by the third week. The acquisition was formally closed within a month.

Liqvd Asia’s decision to acquire AdLift was driven by strategic expansion and an understanding of its industry influence. Arnab and Prashant acknowledged AdLift’s contributions to digital marketing and its established reputation.

Moving forward, Liqvd Asia intends to build on AdLift’s existing strengths, broadening its service portfolio and leveraging new technological integrations. The objective is to enhance the agency’s operational efficiency and market reach.

For a detailed discussion on the acquisition, listen to the latest episode of The Quick Call below.