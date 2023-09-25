Brands cheer with fervor as women in blue bag Gold at Asian Games

Indian women's team defeated Sri Lanka in the final of Asian Games 2023 on September 25 with a margin of 19 runs. Being a historic hard-fought victory, the team, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, secured India’s second Gold medal at the event.

Brands jumped in on the bandwagon supporting the women in blue as they clinched this remarkable win. Sharing creatives that featured praises for the team, captain Kaur as well puns for the Gold medal, brands extended their gratitude -- cheering with fervor for women in blue.

Here are a few creatives that caught our attention:

boAt

Lehra do, lehra do, apne desh ka jhanda aaj phir se lehra do🇮🇳🎶🩷#AsianGames2022 #GoldMedal #INDvSL — boAt (@RockWithboAt) September 25, 2023

Zomato

gold medal delivered by the women in blue 🥇#AsianGames2022 — zomato (@zomato) September 25, 2023

ixigo

Travel tip: Always bring back a souvenir.

India's women chose gold 🥇 from the #AsianGames2023!



#GoldMedal — ixigo (@ixigo) September 25, 2023

Swiggy Instamart

Looks like dhanteras came early. Laxmis delivered gold home🏅#AsianCup2023 https://t.co/lDbzJLn4RY — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) September 25, 2023

Uber India

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|#WomenInBlue your

ride to our hearts has

been booked

|＿_＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| |#AsianGames2023 — Uber India (@Uber_India) September 25, 2023

AJIO

the girls proved that 'gold' and 'blue' is the best combo🏅#AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/0uEJJMYpHB — AJIO (@AJIOLife) September 25, 2023

Shaadi.com

Snapdeal

Blinkit

Google India