Brands cheer with fervor as women in blue bag Gold at Asian Games

As the Indian women's team clinch a historic victory at the Asian Games 2023, brands cheer for the women in blue with creatives featuring Gold-ridden words.

Social Samosa
Sep 25, 2023 18:50 IST
Indian women's team defeated Sri Lanka in the final of Asian Games 2023 on September 25 with a margin of 19 runs. Being a historic hard-fought victory, the team, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, secured India’s second Gold medal at the event. 

Brands jumped in on the bandwagon supporting the women in blue as they clinched this remarkable win. Sharing creatives that featured praises for the team, captain Kaur as well puns for the Gold medal, brands extended their gratitude -- cheering with fervor for women in blue.

Here are a few creatives that caught our attention:

boAt

 

 

Zomato

 

 

ixigo

 

 

Swiggy Instamart

 

 

Uber India

 

 

AJIO

 

 

Shaadi.com

 

 

Snapdeal

 

 

Blinkit

 

 

Google India

 

 

