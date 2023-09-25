Brands cheer with fervor as women in blue bag Gold at Asian Games

Indian women's team defeated Sri Lanka in the final of Asian Games 2023 on September 25 with a margin of 19 runs. Being a historic hard-fought victory, the team, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, secured India’s second Gold medal at the event.
Brands jumped in on the bandwagon supporting the women in blue as they clinched this remarkable win. Sharing creatives that featured praises for the team, captain Kaur as well puns for the Gold medal, brands extended their gratitude -- cheering with fervor for women in blue.
Here are a few creatives that caught our attention:
boAt
Lehra do, lehra do, apne desh ka jhanda aaj phir se lehra do🇮🇳🎶#AsianGames2022 #GoldMedal #INDvSL— boAt (@RockWithboAt) September 25, 2023
Zomato
gold medal delivered by the women in blue 🥇#AsianGames2022— zomato (@zomato) September 25, 2023
ixigo
Travel tip: Always bring back a souvenir.— ixigo (@ixigo) September 25, 2023
India's women chose gold 🥇 from the #AsianGames2023!
#GoldMedal
Swiggy Instamart
Looks like dhanteras came early. Laxmis delivered gold home🏅#AsianCup2023 https://t.co/lDbzJLn4RY— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) September 25, 2023
Uber India
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|#WomenInBlue your— Uber India (@Uber_India) September 25, 2023
ride to our hearts has
been booked
|＿_＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
---
| |#AsianGames2023
AJIO
the girls proved that 'gold' and 'blue' is the best combo🏅#AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/0uEJJMYpHB— AJIO (@AJIOLife) September 25, 2023
Shaadi.com
They wore gold best 🥇— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) September 25, 2023
(Sorry all shaadi guests 🫢)#IndiaAtAsianGames https://t.co/yhwuw993FR
Snapdeal
Blue pe Gold 🥇🇮🇳 💙— Snapdeal (@snapdeal) September 25, 2023
Girls have set a National fashion statement!#AsianGames2023 #AsianGames #Cricket #INDvSL
Blinkit
kaur memories for real #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/oovCsINk9R— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) September 25, 2023
Google India
Victory ke saath saath celebration bhi #DhoondengeTohMilega 😎#AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/e96BOnxzkD— Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 25, 2023