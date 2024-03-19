Assume That I Can: CoorDown's new ad challenges stereotypes about Down Syndrome

To commemorate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, an impactful advertisement is circulating the web, urging individuals to reconsider their preconceived notions of people with Down syndrome. Created by CoorDown and Small New York in collaboration with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and additional organisations, the ad features Madison Tevlin, a 22-year-old model and actor with Down syndrome, initiating a conversation with a bartender.

Stereotypes, prejudices, and skepticism are some common problems that people with disabilities (PWD) face regularly. People often undermine their abilities to think, take responsibility, and carry out other grown-up things that able-bodied individuals do daily.

Historically, the representation of PWD, especially people with Down Syndrome, has been limited in ads. And even when they are portrayed, they have often been depicted as recipients of care or pitied. The plot of the ad Assume that I Can' tackles this very problem and speaks about discrimination against PWD and advocates for their rights.

The protagonist of the ad, Madison Tevlin, addresses the common misconceptions the ableist society has about individuals with Down Syndrome. Initially, people around her, namely a random bartender, her teacher, her parents, and her trainer, think she can't drink a cocktail, learn Shakespeare, live independently, or train harder. All because she has Down Syndrome. Through these instances, Madison makes it clear how society views PWD with an ableist gaze. By turning the tables on society, Madison forces the audience and the society at large to question their stereotypical thoughts.

Following this, Tevlin delivers a powerful message: "Assume that I can. So maybe, just maybe, I will?" asking us to reconsider our assumptions and believe in the capabilities of people with Down Syndrome. Whether it's enjoying a margarita, training hard, or learning Shakespeare, they deserve the opportunity to pursue their dreams. The advertisement is a call to action. It's a call to create a world where inclusivity prevails.