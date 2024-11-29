Black Friday brand campaigns tap into nostalgia, humour & star power

Black Friday has come a long way since its origins in 1960s Philadelphia, where it was initially used to describe the chaotic shopping day following Thanksgiving. What started as a dreaded day for local police due to heavy traffic and overcrowded stores was rebranded in the 1980s to signify retailers moving from losses (in the red) to profitability (in the black). Today, it’s a global shopping event, blending physical and digital experiences that attract millions of shoppers eager for holiday bargains. Here is a video, for a clearer picture.

The rise of e-commerce has transformed Black Friday into a 24/7 global event. The expansion of online sales, propelled by platforms like Amazon and supported by social media advertising, has helped brands tap into consumer behaviour patterns and craft campaigns that drive significant revenue. Brands now use limited-time offers and exclusive deals to build anticipation and create urgency, enhancing their digital reach and boosting engagement.

For advertisers and marketers, Black Friday remains an unmatched opportunity to harness consumer enthusiasm and showcase products in a way that resonates with shoppers. This year Walmart's Black Friday campaign taps into the popularity of nostalgic entertainment with a creative twist. The retail company introduces a series of parodic advertisements, drawing on beloved TV hits to engage shoppers through what has been termed 'advertainment'. The campaign is designed not only to drive traffic to stores and online but also to strengthen brand recall by aligning with familiar cultural moments.

In another campaign, Amazon features Adam Driver in a creative twist that reimagines customer reviews as theatrical monologues. The ad portrays Driver dramatically delivering 5-star customer feedback with a flair that makes the mundane extraordinary. This playful yet impactful approach highlights the value Amazon places on customer experiences, blending star power with a nod to its broad product range.

Let us take a look at a few Black Friday campaigns this year.

Deals of Desire by Walmart

Find your escape this Black Friday | Etihad Airways