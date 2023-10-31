How brand campaigns have spread awareness for breast cancer over the years

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Also called ‘Pink October,’ it is to signify and make people aware of the growing health concern which is breast cancer. The month is symbolized by pink ribbons to raise awareness about the importance of how to prevent breast cancer, and the necessity of routine screening for an early diagnosis. In India breast cancer accounts for 13.5% of all cancer and the rising health issue needs to be talked about. There should be awareness about the benefits of certain lifestyles, early screenings to get the earliest diagnosis of cancer in the earliest stages, how cancer might appear, and what signs to look out for.

Over the years, brands have used the month as the perfect time to do good work by explaining in detail stats on cancer, how cancer develops in the body, and what warning signs to look out for with their breast cancer awareness campaigns. The campaigns help a lot to disseminate significant information about general public health which saves lives.

Philips's ad campaign 'The Silent Couple' had reminded husbands to do more chores so that wives can practice cancer self-examination and focus on themselves too.

Lux had introduced soap with a lump to remind women to regularly self-examine and remove the stigma and shame around this public health issue.

