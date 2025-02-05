Brand creatives encourage citizens to vote in the Delhi elections

As Delhi went to the polls, brands across industries took to social media to emphasise the importance of voting. With creative campaigns, engaging visuals, and impactful messaging, they urged citizens to step out and exercise their democratic right. Recognizing their influence over millions of consumers, brands strategically used their platforms to promote civic responsibility.
Social media became the primary battleground for these campaigns, with brands crafting compelling narratives that resonated with voters. From minimalist designs to witty wordplay, brands tailored their content to capture attention while reinforcing the significance of participation. Some focused on the pride of voting, showcasing inked fingers as a symbol of responsibility, while others leveraged humor to create a connection.
Swiggy Instamart grabbed attention with a tempting image of momos, using it as a hook to deliver an important message. Wakefit’s tweet used a witty play on its core product, emphasising that while rest can wait, voting cannot.
Your best fashion accessory today 🫶#DelhiElection2025 pic.twitter.com/i3yzNQ4BaP— Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) February 5, 2025
Shaadi.com
#DelhiElection2025 pic.twitter.com/o8FpMIS2v5— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) February 5, 2025
Naukri
The one task you can’t push to tomorrow. Step out and cast your Vote! #DelhiAssemblyElection2025 #DelhiElection2025 pic.twitter.com/tXmgjR5eUW— Naukri (@Naukri) February 5, 2025
OYO
If you are in delhi, make sure the right goverment checks-in, go vote 🗳 #DelhiElection2025— OYO (@oyorooms) February 5, 2025
Swiggy Instamart
Now that I have your attention, don't forget to vote today 🫡 #DelhiElections2025 pic.twitter.com/o5SSU02eog— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) February 5, 2025
Tinder India
The hottest thing you can do in Delhi is go out and vote— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) February 5, 2025
#DelhiElection2025
Zepto
Delhi, we are not delivering this ink. Please go out and get it yourself 🙌#DelhiElection2025 pic.twitter.com/8XLIbz23JX— Zepto (@ZeptoNow) February 5, 2025
Wakefit
Your bed can wait, but your ballot won’t. Go out and cast your vote 🗳️— Wakefit (@WakefitCo) February 5, 2025
#DelhiAssemblyElection2025
Did you come across any other interesting brand creatives encouraging Delhi citizens to exercise their right to vote that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us.