Brand creatives encourage citizens to vote in the Delhi elections

As Delhi went to the polls, brands across industries took to social media to emphasise the importance of voting. With creative campaigns, engaging visuals, and impactful messaging, they urged citizens to step out and exercise their democratic right. Recognizing their influence over millions of consumers, brands strategically used their platforms to promote civic responsibility.

Social media became the primary battleground for these campaigns, with brands crafting compelling narratives that resonated with voters. From minimalist designs to witty wordplay, brands tailored their content to capture attention while reinforcing the significance of participation. Some focused on the pride of voting, showcasing inked fingers as a symbol of responsibility, while others leveraged humor to create a connection.

Swiggy Instamart grabbed attention with a tempting image of momos, using it as a hook to deliver an important message. Wakefit’s tweet used a witty play on its core product, emphasising that while rest can wait, voting cannot.

With numerous brands putting their unique spin on Election Day, here’s a look at some brand creatives we came across. Bewakoof

Shaadi.com

Naukri

The one task you can’t push to tomorrow. Step out and cast your Vote! #DelhiAssemblyElection2025 #DelhiElection2025 pic.twitter.com/tXmgjR5eUW — Naukri (@Naukri) February 5, 2025

OYO

If you are in delhi, make sure the right goverment checks-in, go vote 🗳 #DelhiElection2025 — OYO (@oyorooms) February 5, 2025

Swiggy Instamart

Now that I have your attention, don't forget to vote today 🫡 #DelhiElections2025 pic.twitter.com/o5SSU02eog — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) February 5, 2025

Tinder India

The hottest thing you can do in Delhi is go out and vote



#DelhiElection2025 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) February 5, 2025

Zepto

Delhi, we are not delivering this ink. Please go out and get it yourself 🙌#DelhiElection2025 pic.twitter.com/8XLIbz23JX — Zepto (@ZeptoNow) February 5, 2025

Wakefit

Your bed can wait, but your ballot won’t. Go out and cast your vote 🗳️



#DelhiAssemblyElection2025 — Wakefit (@WakefitCo) February 5, 2025

Did you come across any other interesting brand creatives encouraging Delhi citizens to exercise their right to vote that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us.