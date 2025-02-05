Advertisment
Brand creatives encourage citizens to vote in the Delhi elections

Brands actively encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote through creative posts for the Delhi elections. Here’s a look at some of the brand creatives that we come across, promoting voter participation.

Delhi Elections

As Delhi went to the polls, brands across industries took to social media to emphasise the importance of voting. With creative campaigns, engaging visuals, and impactful messaging, they urged citizens to step out and exercise their democratic right. Recognizing their influence over millions of consumers, brands strategically used their platforms to promote civic responsibility.

Social media became the primary battleground for these campaigns, with brands crafting compelling narratives that resonated with voters. From minimalist designs to witty wordplay, brands tailored their content to capture attention while reinforcing the significance of participation. Some focused on the pride of voting, showcasing inked fingers as a symbol of responsibility, while others leveraged humor to create a connection.

Swiggy Instamart grabbed attention with a tempting image of momos, using it as a hook to deliver an important message. Wakefit’s tweet used a witty play on its core product, emphasising that while rest can wait, voting cannot.

With numerous brands putting their unique spin on Election Day, here’s a look at some brand creatives we came across.

Bewakoof

Shaadi.com

Naukri

OYO

Swiggy Instamart

Tinder India

Zepto

Wakefit

