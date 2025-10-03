Brand creatives that brought Dussehra’s message of good over evil to life

Every year, the festival of Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, provides a powerful cultural hook for brands, symbolising the eternal triumph of righteousness over adversity, most famously Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. This universal theme of ‘good over evil’ is annually translated into vibrant, strategic digital campaigns that capture festive consumer sentiment.

However, the 2025 festive season introduced a rare confluence: the Hindu lunisolar calendar brought Dussehra to coincide directly with Gandhi Jayanti on October 2nd, merging the spiritual victory of Ramayana with the national principles of non-violence and truth. This unique alignment presented marketers with a distinctive challenge to honour both occasions simultaneously.

Brands specialising in consumer electronics and technology, such as boAt and Croma, navigated this joint celebration by posting combined creative visuals that artfully intertwined Dussehra’s message of light and triumph with Gandhi Jayanti's emphasis on moral clarity and self-reliance, reflecting an agile approach to contextual, real-time marketing.

Here are some brands that celebrated the festival in their own unique ways through creatives and ad campaigns:

