Brand creatives celebrate India's win over USA this T20 World Cup

Amidst the booming cricket fever in India, the nation celebrated yet another win in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with the Indian team prevailing once again, well, this time overcoming the United States. Defeating the opponent team by seven wickets and advancing to the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup, India triumphed with Suryakumar Yadav's half-century and Arshdeep Singh's 4-wicket spell. Despite a strong fight from the United States, these performances secured India's victory in their first game against the United States.

Brands quickly jumped on the bandwagon, creating memes to try and connect with their audiences.

While boAt humorously joked, about the 'Aadhar Card' being superior to the 'Green Card' in a meme on Twitter, Naukri.Com asked the United States to, 'Try again, but this time with 100% Indian hires', cleverly mocking their defeat but also promoting their recruitment services. Other brands like Swiggy, Zomato, Disney Plus Hotstar and a lot more leveraged real-time marketing to not only capitalize on the cricket fever but also showcase their creativity, effectively connecting with cricket fans.

Here's a look at a few of them that we came across:

Swiggy

Disney Plus Hotstar

Happydent India

Coca-Cola India

Flipkart

YouTube India

recommended for you 🔍▶️ : India does it again 🏏#IndvsUSA — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 12, 2024

BlinkIt

Your order is delivered ✅ https://t.co/xTfuzjA2eR — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) June 12, 2024

Ajio

Knew it, isliye admin ne losing tweets nahi soche the 👀👑 #INDvsUSA pic.twitter.com/ApCZ2pRUOF — AJIO (@AJIOLife) June 12, 2024

Uber India

Who needs a green card, when you get the green signal for Super 8!🤩#IndVsUSA #TeamIndia #WCT20 #Super8 — Uber India (@Uber_India) June 12, 2024

Shaadi.com

Won by 7 wickets

Winning at life with 7 pheras

Thala for a reason 👀#INDvsUSA — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) June 12, 2024

Croma Retail

Cashkaro.com

Myntra

Naukri.com

Swiggy Instamart

Took Kohli and Hitman's wicket back to back. Netravalkar really hit a #INDvsUSA pic.twitter.com/IAtjmfnyZ4 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) June 12, 2024

boAt

Aadhar Card > Green Card 😉#INDvsUSA — boAt (@RockWithboAt) June 12, 2024

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating India's win that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.