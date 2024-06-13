Advertisment
Brand creatives celebrate India's win over USA this T20 World Cup

The India vs USA match saw brands like Swiggy, Zomato, Disney Plus Hotstar, and others leveraging real-time marketing to capitalize on cricket fever and connect with fans creatively. Here's a look at a few of them that we came across.

Hiya Rupreja
Amidst the booming cricket fever in India, the nation celebrated yet another win in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with the Indian team prevailing once again, well, this time overcoming the United States. Defeating the opponent team by seven wickets and advancing to the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup, India triumphed with Suryakumar Yadav's half-century and Arshdeep Singh's 4-wicket spell. Despite a strong fight from the United States, these performances secured India's victory in their first game against the United States.

Brands quickly jumped on the bandwagon, creating memes to try and connect with their audiences. 

While boAt humorously joked, about the 'Aadhar Card' being superior to the 'Green Card' in a meme on Twitter, Naukri.Com asked the United States to, 'Try again, but this time with 100% Indian hires', cleverly mocking their defeat but also promoting their recruitment services. Other brands like Swiggy, Zomato, Disney Plus Hotstar and a lot more leveraged real-time marketing to not only capitalize on the cricket fever but also showcase their creativity, effectively connecting with cricket fans. 

Here's a look at a few of them that we came across: 

Swiggy

Disney Plus Hotstar

Happydent India

Coca-Cola India

Flipkart

YouTube India

 

BlinkIt 

Ajio

Uber India

Shaadi.com

Croma Retail 

 

Cashkaro.com

Myntra 

Naukri.com

Swiggy Instamart

boAt 

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating India's win that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below. 

