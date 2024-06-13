Brand creatives celebrate India's win over USA this T20 World Cup

Brands quickly jumped on the bandwagon, creating memes to try and connect with their audiences.
While boAt humorously joked, about the 'Aadhar Card' being superior to the 'Green Card' in a meme on Twitter, Naukri.Com asked the United States to, 'Try again, but this time with 100% Indian hires', cleverly mocking their defeat but also promoting their recruitment services. Other brands like Swiggy, Zomato, Disney Plus Hotstar and a lot more leveraged real-time marketing to not only capitalize on the cricket fever but also showcase their creativity, effectively connecting with cricket fans.
Here's a look at a few of them that we came across:
Swiggy
Disney Plus Hotstar
Happydent India
Coca-Cola India
Flipkart
YouTube India
recommended for you 🔍▶️ : India does it again 🏏#IndvsUSA— YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 12, 2024
BlinkIt
Your order is delivered ✅ https://t.co/xTfuzjA2eR— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) June 12, 2024
Ajio
Knew it, isliye admin ne losing tweets nahi soche the 👀👑 #INDvsUSA pic.twitter.com/ApCZ2pRUOF— AJIO (@AJIOLife) June 12, 2024
Uber India
Who needs a green card, when you get the green signal for Super 8!🤩#IndVsUSA #TeamIndia #WCT20 #Super8— Uber India (@Uber_India) June 12, 2024
Shaadi.com
Won by 7 wickets— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) June 12, 2024
Winning at life with 7 pheras
Thala for a reason 👀#INDvsUSA
Croma Retail
Looks like the USA just became USB. Congrats, Team India, for another fantastic win!— Croma (@cromaretail) June 12, 2024
#croma #gadgets #electronics #T20Cricket #indiawins
Cashkaro.com
India India India 🇮🇳#indiavsusa pic.twitter.com/eUrYHkM5E7— CashKaro.com (@Cashkarocom) June 12, 2024
Myntra
JEEEETTT GAAAYEEEEEEEE— Myntra (@myntra) June 12, 2024
Third win: added to 🛒 #INDvsUSA https://t.co/e7pBh4B6FM
Naukri.com
Dear USA,— Naukri (@Naukri) June 12, 2024
Try again with 100% Indian hires!#INDvsUSA #ICCT20 #ICCWorldCup
Swiggy Instamart
Took Kohli and Hitman's wicket back to back. Netravalkar really hit a #INDvsUSA pic.twitter.com/IAtjmfnyZ4— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) June 12, 2024
boAt
Aadhar Card > Green Card 😉#INDvsUSA— boAt (@RockWithboAt) June 12, 2024
