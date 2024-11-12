Brand creatives leverage humour to connect on Singles' Day

Brands have embraced the power of moment marketing, especially on dates like 11/11, known as Singles’ Day. Originally popularised in China as a day for self-love and shopping indulgences, Singles’ Day has now become an opportunity for brands to engage with their audiences through clever, relatable social media content. Companies like Flipkart and Swiggy are using lighthearted, engaging posts to tap into the Singles’ Day spirit, connecting with consumers who might be spending the day focusing on themselves or celebrating singlehood. By referencing crushes and wishful thinking in their posts, brands make their messaging feel relatable and timely, seamlessly integrating product promotion with humor and cultural relevance.

By combining these themes with brand offerings, like fast delivery, special discounts, or exclusive products. Companies can connect emotionally with consumers, making their messages both entertaining and impactful. This creative approach not only increases visibility but also builds brand affinity by showing an understanding of consumers’ lives and interests.

So let us take a look at what they did.

Zee Studios

Our 11:11 wish: Manifesting the 'Dekhha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve' kinda love for you! #ZeeStudios #Manifestations — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) November 11, 2024

Bewakoof

Solve this equation:

11:11=manifesting not being single😭 — Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) November 11, 2024

Swiggy Instamart

What in your opinion is a 11/11 snack?😋 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) November 11, 2024

Flipkart Minute's

11:11, may your crush's replies be as fast as our delivery 🧿#SinglesDay — Flipkart Minutes (@Flipkartminutes) November 11, 2024

Swiggy Food

11:11 aapki single life mein koi pookie deliver ho jaye 🙏 — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) November 11, 2024

Youtube India

11:11 manifesting all your love lives look like this soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PXdw4m8sCN — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) November 11, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders

