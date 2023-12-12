Brand creatives praise Thala for a reason

Trends on social media spread like wildfire. Even if no one knows the origin of a meme or trend, people are quick to hop on the proverbial trend train. Not just that, residents of the internet town are quick to display their wit and creativity by taking a trend, making a template out of it, and repurposing it to make several memes around the same theme.
A particular trend that has been spreading feverishly is the “Thala for a reason.” The trend evolved out of the praise that fans frequently shared for MS Dhoni on social media. Hardcore fans started indiscriminately featuring the former India captain in creatives, emphasizing Dhoni’s significance and how the outcome would have been different if he had been in a particular situation. Some users took a sarcastic jibe at this phenomenon getting out of hand by creating memes and creatives that took this association–of Dhoni with situations–to bizarre lengths. This new trend, in turn, turned huge as people started to derive the number '7' (M S Dhoni's jersey number) from literally anything. Different logics and numerics adding to the number 7 took the internet by storm as people displayed their creativity in reaching that number through the quirkiest methods.
Leveraging this trend, several brands jumped into this meme-river by sharing their creatives. These featured wordplays, uncanny associations, and quirky logic of reaching the number ‘7’.
Here are a few brand creatives that we stumbled upon:
Myntra
Thala for a reason 😎 pic.twitter.com/4jwaNylhlu— Myntra (@myntra) December 10, 2023
Google India
The message is clear. Thala for a reason 👑7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cTRH1g2b1S— Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 12, 2023
Swiggy
thali for a reason 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/XkSFXrjldy— Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 11, 2023
Zomato
7 - 7s 🤯 Thali for a reason pic.twitter.com/sLdDfVvEsq— zomato (@zomato) December 11, 2023
Swiggy Instamart
Thala for a reason 😌 pic.twitter.com/MhM7kBxVO9— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) December 10, 2023
C+O+N+T+E+X+T = 7, thala for a reason 👑 https://t.co/UnCiGyfTxE— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) December 11, 2023
Blinkit
blinkit has 7 letters, the message is clear. thala for a reason 💪🏻— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) December 10, 2023
Prime Video India
this tweet was posted at 6:01 pm— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 10, 2023
message is clear 7️⃣
Netflix India
Atmaram has 7 letters and 7 lives for a reason.🫡 pic.twitter.com/ehlOqqr1MB— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 11, 2023
KlarifyLife
Klarify = 7 letters— KlarifyLife (@klarifylife) December 11, 2023
Thala for a reason#thala #msd7 #CricketTwitter
ACKO
ACKO = savings— ACKO (@ACKOIndia) December 11, 2023
No. of letters in savings = 7⃣
Thala for a reason! 👑🏏#CricketTwitter #Thala
CashKaro.com
Thala for a reason 😉— CashKaro.com (@Cashkarocom) December 11, 2023
AJIO
'Thaila' for a reason pic.twitter.com/6QSYPPiUzl— AJIO (@AJIOLife) December 11, 2023
Pizza Hut India
Pizza Hut is made out of "7" unique letters.— Pizza Hut India (@PizzaHutIN) December 11, 2023
Message is clear! 💛#PizzaHutIndia
Domino's India
1 pizza has 6 slices— dominos_india (@dominos_india) December 11, 2023
1+6 = 7, thala for a reason😎#DominosIndia pic.twitter.com/4UpAyN8j1R
Shaadi.com
Shaadi mein 7th phere kyun hote hai? Thala for a reason 😎— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) December 11, 2023
Chennai Super Kings
CHENNAI— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 11, 2023
CRICKET
WHISTLE
YELLOVE
IYKYK 🦁😉
boAt
'Satranga hai ye ishq' has been on my mind - Thala for a reason #MSD7 #Thala— boAt (@RockWithboAt) December 12, 2023
Jeevansathi.com
Jeevan7athi for सात janam 🤍— Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) December 11, 2023
Thala for a reason.
Havells
Delite Alkaline Plus Water Purifier = 7 stages of purification— Havells (@havellsindia) December 11, 2023
Thala for a reason😎 #Number7 #ThalaForAReason #HavellsWaterPurifier #Havells
Disney + Hotstar
This post, for a reason 7️⃣#JaiHo #Drishyam #TheBigBull #Super30 #MSDhoniTheUntoldStory pic.twitter.com/60OY0n3rrc— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) December 11, 2023
BookMyShow
There could only be one reason 7️⃣😉 pic.twitter.com/Fd0nr8ofoe— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) December 11, 2023