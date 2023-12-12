Brand creatives praise Thala for a reason

Trends on social media spread like wildfire. Even if no one knows the origin of a meme or trend, people are quick to hop on the proverbial trend train. Not just that, residents of the internet town are quick to display their wit and creativity by taking a trend, making a template out of it, and repurposing it to make several memes around the same theme.

A particular trend that has been spreading feverishly is the “Thala for a reason.” The trend evolved out of the praise that fans frequently shared for MS Dhoni on social media. Hardcore fans started indiscriminately featuring the former India captain in creatives, emphasizing Dhoni’s significance and how the outcome would have been different if he had been in a particular situation. Some users took a sarcastic jibe at this phenomenon getting out of hand by creating memes and creatives that took this association–of Dhoni with situations–to bizarre lengths. This new trend, in turn, turned huge as people started to derive the number '7' (M S Dhoni's jersey number) from literally anything. Different logics and numerics adding to the number 7 took the internet by storm as people displayed their creativity in reaching that number through the quirkiest methods.

Leveraging this trend, several brands jumped into this meme-river by sharing their creatives. These featured wordplays, uncanny associations, and quirky logic of reaching the number ‘7’.

Here are a few brand creatives that we stumbled upon:

Myntra

Thala for a reason 😎 pic.twitter.com/4jwaNylhlu — Myntra (@myntra) December 10, 2023

Google India

The message is clear. Thala for a reason 👑7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cTRH1g2b1S — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 12, 2023

Swiggy

thali for a reason 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/XkSFXrjldy — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 11, 2023

Zomato

7 - 7s 🤯 Thali for a reason pic.twitter.com/sLdDfVvEsq — zomato (@zomato) December 11, 2023

Swiggy Instamart

Thala for a reason 😌 pic.twitter.com/MhM7kBxVO9 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) December 10, 2023

C+O+N+T+E+X+T = 7, thala for a reason 👑 https://t.co/UnCiGyfTxE — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) December 11, 2023

Blinkit

blinkit has 7 letters, the message is clear. thala for a reason 💪🏻 — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) December 10, 2023

Prime Video India

this tweet was posted at 6:01 pm



message is clear 7️⃣ — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 10, 2023

Netflix India

Atmaram has 7 letters and 7 lives for a reason.🫡 pic.twitter.com/ehlOqqr1MB — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 11, 2023

KlarifyLife

ACKO

ACKO = savings



No. of letters in savings = 7⃣



Thala for a reason! 👑🏏#CricketTwitter #Thala — ACKO (@ACKOIndia) December 11, 2023

CashKaro.com

AJIO

Pizza Hut India

Pizza Hut is made out of "7" unique letters.

Message is clear! 💛#PizzaHutIndia — Pizza Hut India (@PizzaHutIN) December 11, 2023

Domino's India

1 pizza has 6 slices

1+6 = 7, thala for a reason😎#DominosIndia pic.twitter.com/4UpAyN8j1R — dominos_india (@dominos_india) December 11, 2023

Shaadi.com

Shaadi mein 7th phere kyun hote hai? Thala for a reason 😎 — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) December 11, 2023

Chennai Super Kings

CHENNAI

CRICKET

WHISTLE

YELLOVE



IYKYK 🦁😉 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 11, 2023

boAt

'Satranga hai ye ishq' has been on my mind - Thala for a reason #MSD7 #Thala — boAt (@RockWithboAt) December 12, 2023

Jeevansathi.com

Jeevan7athi for सात janam 🤍



Thala for a reason. — Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) December 11, 2023

Havells

Disney + Hotstar

BookMyShow