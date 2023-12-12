Advertisment
Brand creatives praise Thala for a reason

Different logics and numerics adding to the number 7 took the internet by storm as people displayed their creativity through the quirkiest of methods. Brands joined this phenomenon by sharing their creatives.

Harshal Thakur
Dec 12, 2023 17:16 IST
Trends on social media spread like wildfire. Even if no one knows the origin of a meme or trend, people are quick to hop on the proverbial trend train. Not just that, residents of the internet town are quick to display their wit and creativity by taking a trend, making a template out of it, and repurposing it to make several memes around the same theme.  

A particular trend that has been spreading feverishly is the “Thala for a reason.” The trend evolved out of the praise that fans frequently shared for MS Dhoni on social media. Hardcore fans started indiscriminately featuring the former India captain in creatives, emphasizing Dhoni’s significance and how the outcome would have been different if he had been in a particular situation. Some users took a sarcastic jibe at this phenomenon getting out of hand by creating memes and creatives that took this association–of Dhoni with situations–to bizarre lengths. This new trend, in turn, turned huge as people started to derive the number '7' (M S Dhoni's jersey number) from literally anything. Different logics and numerics adding to the number 7 took the internet by storm as people displayed their creativity in reaching that number through the quirkiest methods.

Leveraging this trend, several brands jumped into this meme-river by sharing their creatives. These featured wordplays, uncanny associations, and quirky logic of reaching the number ‘7’. 

Here are a few brand creatives that we stumbled upon:

