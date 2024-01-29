Brands join in to celebrate India's 75th Republic Day

On January 26th, as India celebrated Republic Day, brands showcased creativity through special messages and engaging ads. Going beyond simple product promotion, some brands tried to emotionally connect with people on this significant day, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution. For them, it wasn't just about advertising; it was a genuine expression of unity and pride, aligning with the spirit of India.
Brands like McDonald's, Paperboat, and others opted for traditional wishes, while others like Prime Video and Fevikwik took an innovative approach by integrating their products into celebratory messages. Each brand's unique connection with the audience contributed to an overall sense of pride and patriotism. Here's a list of Republic Day brand campaigns and creatives that we came across.
Zomato
McDonald's India
Paper Boat
Prime Video IN
OLX India
Swiggy Instamart
Paytm Travel
Uber India
Myntra
Naukri.com
Spotify India
Dear India, Yahan wahan sara jahan dekh liya hai, kahin bhi tere jaisa koi nahi hai 🫡— Spotify India (@spotifyindia) January 26, 2024
Ajio
the accessory of every roof today <3— AJIO (@AJIOLife) January 26, 2024
#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/eI46QYWLHB
Fevikwik
Motilal Oswal
Netflix India
Saluting the heroes who inspire us to keep the spirit of our country alive! Happy Republic Day 🫡🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CV2riJ5ivf— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 26, 2024
Google India
Here’s a throwback to a mesmerising look of the dress rehearsal parade from 1961 as we commemorate our 75th Republic Day ❤️🇮🇳@googlearts pic.twitter.com/53GyAqq51J— Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 26, 2024
Happydent India
Namma Yatri
MTV Beats
Tata Play
Godrej
Bajaj Alliance
