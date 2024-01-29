Advertisment
Brands join in to celebrate India's 75th Republic Day

On India's 75th Republic Day, brands creatively engaged with their audience, moving beyond mere product promotions and resonating with the nation's spirit. Here's a list of some of our favourites.

Hiya Rupreja
On January 26th, as India celebrated Republic Day, brands showcased creativity through special messages and engaging ads. Going beyond simple product promotion, some brands tried to emotionally connect with people on this significant day, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution. For them, it wasn't just about advertising; it was a genuine expression of unity and pride, aligning with the spirit of India.

Brands like McDonald's, Paperboat, and others opted for traditional wishes, while others like Prime Video and Fevikwik took an innovative approach by integrating their products into celebratory messages. Each brand's unique connection with the audience contributed to an overall sense of pride and patriotism. Here's a list of Republic Day brand campaigns and creatives that we came across. 

Zomato

McDonald's India





Paper Boat





Prime Video IN





OLX India 

Swiggy Instamart 

Paytm Travel

Uber India





Myntra

Naukri.com

Spotify India 

Ajio

 

Fevikwik



Motilal Oswal 

 

Netflix India 

Google India

Happydent India 

Namma Yatri

MTV Beats





Tata Play

Godrej





Bajaj Alliance

Did you come across any interesting brand campaigns or creatives celebrating India's 75th Republic Day that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below. 

