Brands join the ZNMD buzz: Sequel or re-release?

In recent years, re-releasing iconic films has become a trend that hits audiences right in the nostalgia sweet spot. Classic movies, especially ones that shaped pop culture, are finding their way back to theaters, often remastered or reimagined, to let audiences relive the magic. For many fans, this is a chance to experience their favorite films on the big screen once again, something they may have missed when the movies were first released.

Amid this wave of nostalgia comes Farhan Akhtar’s recent Instagram video featuring 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol has made waves on social media. The nostalgia-inducing clip, set to the iconic 'Senorita' tune, sent fans on a trip down memory lane, wrapping it up with a mysterious manuscript titled 'The Three Musketeers'.

In the caption, Farhan cheekily asked, “Do you see the signs??” and tagged director Zoya Akhtar. Zoya’s response, "Yes, the Universe is speaking to me" did little to calm the excitement. Meanwhile, producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s comment, "Let's do this, my bouys" has only left the fans with hopes. They can’t help but wonder: Is this a nod to a sequel, or could it mean ZNMD is gearing up for a grand re-release?

The comments section has turned into a brand showdown. Zomato, Netflix, Spotify, and more have commented in with witty references to the film’s dialogues.

