India's quick finish at the Asia Cup turns into a moment marketing trend

India lifted the Asia Cup after five long years by defeating Sri Lanka in the tournament's final match. The Sri Lankan innings witnessed a magical performance by Mohammed Siraj, who took six wickets out of which four were striked in a single over; with the team being bowled out for just 50 runs, setting a modest target for India. India didn't flinch during the chase, completing the task in just 6.1 overs. With this win, India won its eighth Asia Cup title, the most by any country.
The Asia Cup win is a monumental achievement, and brands have been quick with their creatives to celebrate and amplify the spirit of the sport, knowing that cricket holds a special place in every Indian's heart. Several brands have used this win to comment on the short match by tickling the funny bone.
Brands use these creatives to express ebb and flow of the entire tournament.Swiggy gives the country hopeful foresight with their creative stating how our next order is the World Cup. boAt adds rhythm to this win by singing, ‘Dushman ke chakke chhuda dein hum India wale’. The win was shorter than the shortest shorts, YouTube Creative summed up the win in jest.
Durex
HDFC
Swiggy
Fevikwik
boAt
Dushman ke chhakke chhuda dein hum India wale🇮🇳🎶— boAt (@RockWithboAt) September 17, 2023
#INDvSL
YouTube
this five wicket haul was quicker than the shortest Short — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) September 17, 2023
Blinkit
dear siraj, getting the job done under 10 minutes toh hamaara kaam hai 😂— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) September 17, 2023
#INDvSL
Jeevansaathi.com
When half of the baaratis are asleep before the pheras. 😄 #INDvSL #AsiaCup23 #Siraj— Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) September 17, 2023
Netflix
This scene from Friends where Monica’s keeping count of the wickets 💯 pic.twitter.com/Kavcd3Kati— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 17, 2023
Zomato
extremely sorry to everyone who went to collect their order during siraj's bowling— zomato (@zomato) September 17, 2023
Uber
5 🌟 dene ke pehle toh #Siraj ne 6 wicket le bhi liye 🤭#INDvSL #AsiaCupFinal2023 #AsiaCup— Uber India (@Uber_India) September 17, 2023
Myntra
From getting the call to receiving my myntra parcel, the innings was over! ✨— Myntra (@myntra) September 17, 2023
KFC
Pretty sure there's a bucket 🍗 in the dressing room; otherwise, India would have waited a little. 🏆#INDvsSL #IndiavsSrilanka #Siraj #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup2023final— KFC India (@KFC_India) September 17, 2023
Mumbai Police
Mumbaikars, red signals feeling longer than a cricket innings today?#ChooseTheRightPace#IndVsSL— मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 17, 2023
Delhi Police
No speed challans for #Siraj today.#AsiaCupFinals#AsiaCup2023#INDvsSL— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 17, 2023
Shree Cement
Congratulations Team India on your rock-solid victory! Shree Cement applauds your dedication and strength. #AsiaCup #TeamIndia #ShreeCement pic.twitter.com/ucrTN1tHjM— Shree Cement Ltd (@shreecementltd) September 17, 2023
Ixigo
India's Asia Cup win – a perfect landing! 🛬🏆 #AsianCup2023 #AsiaCupFinal #RunwaytoPitch— ixigo (@ixigo) September 17, 2023
Shaadi.com
Calling @mdsirajofficial India’s top match-maker 🏆#INDvSL— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) September 17, 2023
Happydent
Amazon Prime
“so how was asia cup final?pic.twitter.com/boAb7PzO2s— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 17, 2023
Ajio
Black dress & Siraj &— AJIO (@AJIOLife) September 17, 2023
gold hoops 🤝 wickets
Ultimate duo 🫣
Google India
Our thoughts on today’s performance: W 0 W W 🤭💕#AsianCup2023 #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/wRZPRulXMw— Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 17, 2023
McDonald's
This win calls for an extra meal!🍔🍟🥤#AsiaCupFinals #IndiaVsSriLanka— McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) September 17, 2023
If you feel we have missed out on any of your favourite Asia cup wins creatives of 2023, write to us content@socialsamosa.com