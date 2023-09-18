Advertisment
#Topical Spot

India's quick finish at the Asia Cup turns into a moment marketing trend

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match was a sweeping victory for India, winning us the Asia Cup. Brands put the cherry on top with their hilarious creatives.

author-image
Nishita Kunder
Sep 18, 2023 17:55 IST
India win Asia Cup 2023

India lifted the Asia Cup after five long years by defeating Sri Lanka in the tournament's final match. The Sri Lankan innings witnessed a magical performance by Mohammed Siraj, who took six wickets out of which four were striked in a single over; with the team being bowled out for just 50 runs, setting a modest target for India. India didn't flinch during the chase, completing the task in just 6.1 overs. With this win, India won its eighth Asia Cup title, the most by any country. 

The Asia Cup win is a monumental achievement, and brands have been quick with their creatives to celebrate and amplify the spirit of the sport, knowing that cricket holds a special place in every Indian's heart. Several brands have used this win to comment on the short match by tickling the funny bone.

Brands use these creatives to express ebb and flow of the entire tournament.Swiggy gives the country hopeful foresight with their creative stating how our next order is the World Cup. boAt adds rhythm to this win by singing, ‘Dushman ke chakke chhuda dein hum India wale’. The win was shorter than the shortest shorts, YouTube Creative summed up the win in jest.

Durex

 

 

HDFC

 

 

Swiggy

 

 

Fevikwik

 

 

boAt

 

 

 

YouTube

 

 

 

Blinkit

 

 

 

Jeevansaathi.com

 

 

 

Netflix

 

 

 

Zomato

 

 

 

Uber

 

 

 

Myntra

 

 

 

KFC

 

 

 

Mumbai Police

 

 

 

Delhi Police

 

 

 

Shree Cement

 

 

 

Ixigo

 

 

 

Shaadi.com

 

 

 

Happydent

 

 

Amazon Prime

 

 

 

Ajio

 

 

 

Google India

 

 

 

 McDonald's

 

 

If you feel we have missed out on any of your favourite Asia cup wins creatives of 2023, write to us content@socialsamosa.com

 

#Brands #India vs Sri Lanka #Asia cup #cricket #creatives