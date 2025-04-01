How brands used April Fools' Day to connect through humorous creatives

April Fools' Day has transformed into a marketing playground where companies worldwide create humorous pranks that entertain customers while boosting brand recognition.

For example, Google introduced memorable hoaxes like 'Google Gulp,' a fictional intelligence-enhancing drink, and 'Google Nose,' which claimed to add scent to search. These imaginative concepts weren't real products but sparked conversations and engagement.

While these pranks sometimes cause momentary confusion, successful April Fools' campaigns maintain a lighthearted tone. They humanise companies by demonstrating they can joke with consumers like friends, making them more relatable and likeable.

This year's celebrations saw diverse brands embracing the tradition: Wakefit's tweet joked about sleep procrastination, Haldiram's introduced an impossibly spicy Korean-flavoured Bhujia, and Tinder India called out dating profile exaggerations with a tweet about height embellishments. Manforce Condoms created an April Fool's Day prank by advertising 'Dot AI' condoms with fictional sixth sense technology and micro-sensors, later revealing it was just a clever marketing gimmick for the occasion.

Let us take a look at all the brand creatives that turned April 1st into a day of laughter, connection, and subtle marketing genius.

Manforce Condoms











































Tinder

April fools prank?

You mean when you said 6’2 in your bio and turned out to be 5’8 ✋

#AprilFoolsDay — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) April 1, 2025

Domino's India

Get 2 FREE slices on your Regular 🍕



…if you upgrade it to a Medium 🍕



Order now 👀#AprilFoolsDay #AprilFools #prank — dominos_india (@dominos_india) April 1, 2025

KFC India

People born on 1st April can't even say it's my birthday today. Sad. Here have some chicken 🍗 #AprilFools #AprilFoolsDay #ChickenLover #KFCIndia — KFC India (@KFC_India) April 1, 2025

Spotify India

Scrolled back so far we found the OG April Fools’ Day track! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/d50MUY3yI1 — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) April 1, 2025

Swiggy Food

every day is april fool’s day, i'll start: pic.twitter.com/oHKBaY1gmt — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) April 1, 2025

Sprite India

Ambi Pur



Fastrac Smart



Taco Bell India



McDonald's



Did you come across any other interesting brand creative on April Fool's Day that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at content@socialsamosa.com