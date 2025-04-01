Topical Spot

How brands used April Fools' Day to connect through humorous creatives

Brands celebrated April Fools' Day 2025 with creative pranks spanning from sleep jokes to dating callouts and fictional AI products, showing how humor effectively connects companies with consumers. Here’s a look at how they marked the day.

Social Samosa
best april fools ads

April Fools' Day has transformed into a marketing playground where companies worldwide create humorous pranks that entertain customers while boosting brand recognition.

For example, Google introduced memorable hoaxes like 'Google Gulp,' a fictional intelligence-enhancing drink, and 'Google Nose,' which claimed to add scent to search. These imaginative concepts weren't real products but sparked conversations and engagement.

While these pranks sometimes cause momentary confusion, successful April Fools' campaigns maintain a lighthearted tone. They humanise companies by demonstrating they can joke with consumers like friends, making them more relatable and likeable.

This year's celebrations saw diverse brands embracing the tradition: Wakefit's tweet joked about sleep procrastination, Haldiram's introduced an impossibly spicy Korean-flavoured Bhujia, and Tinder India called out dating profile exaggerations with a tweet about height embellishments. Manforce Condoms created an April Fool's Day prank by advertising 'Dot AI' condoms with fictional sixth sense technology and micro-sensors, later revealing it was just a clever marketing gimmick for the occasion.

Let us take a look at all the brand creatives that turned April 1st into a day of laughter, connection, and subtle marketing genius.

Manforce Condoms

Tinder

Domino's India

KFC India

Spotify India

Swiggy Food

Sprite India

Ambi Pur

Fastrac Smart

Taco Bell India

McDonald's

Taco Bell Manforce dominos india April Fools Day brand creatives april fools 2025 brand creatives