Brands bank on nostalgia to spread joy with Christmas creatives

Christmas is a festival that brings warmth to the cold December weather. It's a time that reminds us of family, childhood, shared memories and soulful food. Tapping into these emotions, every year brands cleverly integrate familiar components into their Christmas creatives and campaigns.

This year, brands included nostalgia, humour, creativity and the trend of the year – AI & CGI while plugging their names and products into their Christmas creatives. McDonald’s India created an Xmas tree out of fries while Cadbury Dairy Milk highlighted their packaging to wish the audience.

Paper Boat took us back to our childhood and reminded us of how kids celebrated Christmas. Ixigo reimagined Santa’s travels through India, using AI.

Here’s a list of Christmas brand creatives and campaigns from 2023 that we came across:

Paper Boat

Ixigo

Cadbury Dairy Milk

Google India

redBus

Zomato

ladka nikal gaya hai... North Pole se! #MerryChristmas — zomato (@zomato) December 25, 2023

Apollo Tyres

McDonald's India

Happydent

YouTube India

all i want for Christmas is Youuuu….Tube 🫶 — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) December 25, 2023

Myntra

All I want for Christmas is everything I have put in my cart 🥺 — Myntra (@myntra) December 25, 2023

Meesho

Fila India

Ajio

KFC India

Dominos India

Blinkit





Dixy Scott

Netflix India

Tap to reveal your christmas gifts! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/0tqaWLbKnZ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 25, 2023

FitFlop India

Skoda India