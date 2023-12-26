Advertisment
Brands bank on nostalgia to spread joy with Christmas creatives

Capturing the essence of the festive season and the emotions it stirs, this year brands have cleverly integrated nostalgia and warmth into their brand creatives and campaigns. Here's how brands celebrated the festival with brand creatives and campaigns.

Social Samosa
Dec 26, 2023 17:54 IST
Christmas creatives

Christmas is a festival that brings warmth to the cold December weather. It's a time that reminds us of family, childhood, shared memories and soulful food. Tapping into these emotions, every year brands cleverly integrate familiar components into their Christmas creatives and campaigns. 

This year, brands included nostalgia, humour, creativity and the trend of the year – AI & CGI while plugging their names and products into their Christmas creatives. McDonald’s India created an Xmas tree out of fries while Cadbury Dairy Milk highlighted their packaging to wish the audience.

Paper Boat took us back to our childhood and reminded us of how kids celebrated Christmas. Ixigo reimagined Santa’s travels through India, using AI. 

Here’s a list of Christmas brand creatives and campaigns from 2023 that we came across:

Paper Boat 

 

Ixigo

 

Cadbury Dairy Milk

 

Google India 

 

redBus

 

 

Zomato

 

 

Apollo Tyres

 

 

McDonald's India 

 

Happydent 

 

YouTube India 

 

Myntra

 

Meesho

 

Fila India 

 

Ajio

 

KFC India 

 

Dominos India 

 

Blinkit

 



Dixy Scott

 

Netflix India 

 

FitFlop India

 

Skoda India 

 

 

Do you think we missed out on your favourite Christmas brand creatives? Write to us at content@socialsamosa.com

