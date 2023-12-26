Brands bank on nostalgia to spread joy with Christmas creatives

Christmas is a festival that brings warmth to the cold December weather. It's a time that reminds us of family, childhood, shared memories and soulful food. Tapping into these emotions, every year brands cleverly integrate familiar components into their Christmas creatives and campaigns.
This year, brands included nostalgia, humour, creativity and the trend of the year – AI & CGI while plugging their names and products into their Christmas creatives. McDonald’s India created an Xmas tree out of fries while Cadbury Dairy Milk highlighted their packaging to wish the audience.
Paper Boat took us back to our childhood and reminded us of how kids celebrated Christmas. Ixigo reimagined Santa’s travels through India, using AI.
Here’s a list of Christmas brand creatives and campaigns from 2023 that we came across:
Paper Boat
Ixigo
Cadbury Dairy Milk
Google India
redBus
Zomato
ladka nikal gaya hai... North Pole se! #MerryChristmas— zomato (@zomato) December 25, 2023
Apollo Tyres
McDonald's India
Happydent
YouTube India
all i want for Christmas is Youuuu….Tube 🫶— YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) December 25, 2023
Myntra
All I want for Christmas is everything I have put in my cart 🥺— Myntra (@myntra) December 25, 2023
Meesho
Fila India
Ajio
KFC India
Dominos India
Blinkit
Dixy Scott
Netflix India
Tap to reveal your christmas gifts! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/0tqaWLbKnZ— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 25, 2023
FitFlop India
Skoda India
Do you think we missed out on your favourite Christmas brand creatives? Write to us at content@socialsamosa.com