Brands stir up a billboard banter with Netflix amidst Killer Soup promotions

The brandverse has hopped onto yet another #billboardbanter bandwagon. To promote its latest original show, Killer Soup, Netflix rolled out an OOH reading 'Craving killer soup? Watch now'. Swiggy soon joined this by adding a similar billboard adjacent to it that read 'Craving a soup? Order now'. Other brands quickly picked up this meme-worthy billboard banter, and using clever wordplay joined in on this, giving rise to a viral moment marketing trend.

Brands like Spotify, Blinkit, Ajio, and Shaadi.com made their own version of the meme, while Bumble India stood out with a post that playfully claimed, 'Soup tastes better when shared one by two'. This isn't the first time that brands have jumped on a brand-banter trend. Last year, a similar OOH campaign by Zomato and BlinkIt had brands unleashing their creativity.

Here are a few other brand creatives that we came across: