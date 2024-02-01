Advertisment
Brands stir up a billboard banter with Netflix amidst Killer Soup promotions

Recently Netflix used wordplay and a billboard to promote its latest original show, Killer Soup. Soon brands took the opportunity to start a billboard banter on social media, generating a moment marketing trend. Here's a look at some of the creatives we came across.

Hiya Rupreja
The brandverse has hopped onto yet another #billboardbanter bandwagon. To promote its latest original show, Killer Soup, Netflix rolled out an OOH reading 'Craving killer soup? Watch now'. Swiggy soon joined this by adding a similar billboard adjacent to it that read 'Craving a soup? Order now'. Other brands quickly picked up this meme-worthy billboard banter, and using clever wordplay joined in on this, giving rise to a viral moment marketing trend. 

Brands like Spotify, Blinkit, Ajio, and Shaadi.com made their own version of the meme, while Bumble India stood out with a post that playfully claimed, 'Soup tastes better when shared one by two'. This isn't the first time that brands have jumped on a brand-banter trend. Last year, a similar OOH campaign by Zomato and BlinkIt had brands unleashing their creativity. 

Here are a few other brand creatives that we came across: 

Delhi Police 

Spotify 

Bumble India

Shaadi.com

Ajio Life

Axis Bank 

Havmor

 

Goibibo 

Vim India 

Lets Shave

Zivame

Royal Touche 

Portea Medical 

Chinese Wok

