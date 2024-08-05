Advertisment
Topical Spot

Brands capture the essence of tight bonds with Friendship Day creatives

Friendship Day 2024 saw brands like blinkit, Swiggy, Tinder and more joining in on the excitement to engage with consumers using brand creatives. Here's a look at a few that we came across.

author-image
Hiya Rupreja
New Update
21

We often hear about the search for romantic love and finding 'The one,' but we sometimes overlook one of the most vital relationships in our lives: friendship. Friendships are built on selfless support and are relationships that grow and evolve with us over time. These relationships not only teach us valuable lessons but also share in our joys and struggles.

Well, don’t we all need a day to celebrate these bonds? Hence, Friendship Day, celebrated on the first Sunday of August each year, is a tribute to our friends. It's a day to recognize and celebrate the people who make our lives better every day.

Additionally, brands often utilise this opportunity to form deeper connections with their audiences. They craft campaigns that capture friendships as well as encourage people to celebrate and share their own stories thereby resonating with their audiences. 

While Flipkart’s Friendship Day campaign "invited all our long-distance friends to come back," Tinder India playfully reassured users with, "Don’t worry, bro, she won’t friend zone you today; tumhe toh vo bhai maanti hai," subtly promoting their services.



Additionally, blinkit brought a huge smile upon our faces this Friendship Day by distributing friendship bracelets to those who often go unnoticed including our social workers, helpers, and delivery drivers. They even extended this gesture to stray animals showing how every bit of kindness matters.



Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across: 

Zomato





Uno



blinkit





Durex India





Coca-Cola India



Maggi 



Fevicol 





Britannia





Vicks 





Prime Video IN



McDonald's India







KFC India 







Burger King India 







Kwality Foods 





Ryze 





PayTM Travel 







SpaWake 







Tinder India



ixigo 





Flipkart 







Google India 





Swiggy Instamart 





Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating Friendship Day that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below. 

best Friendship Day creatives Friendship Day 2024 Friendship Day creatives Friendship Day brand posts