Brands capture the essence of tight bonds with Friendship Day creatives

We often hear about the search for romantic love and finding 'The one,' but we sometimes overlook one of the most vital relationships in our lives: friendship. Friendships are built on selfless support and are relationships that grow and evolve with us over time. These relationships not only teach us valuable lessons but also share in our joys and struggles.

Well, don’t we all need a day to celebrate these bonds? Hence, Friendship Day, celebrated on the first Sunday of August each year, is a tribute to our friends. It's a day to recognize and celebrate the people who make our lives better every day.

Additionally, brands often utilise this opportunity to form deeper connections with their audiences. They craft campaigns that capture friendships as well as encourage people to celebrate and share their own stories thereby resonating with their audiences.

While Flipkart’s Friendship Day campaign "invited all our long-distance friends to come back," Tinder India playfully reassured users with, "Don’t worry, bro, she won’t friend zone you today; tumhe toh vo bhai maanti hai," subtly promoting their services.



Additionally, blinkit brought a huge smile upon our faces this Friendship Day by distributing friendship bracelets to those who often go unnoticed including our social workers, helpers, and delivery drivers. They even extended this gesture to stray animals showing how every bit of kindness matters.



Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across:

Zomato







Uno



blinkit







Durex India







Coca-Cola India



Maggi



Fevicol







Britannia







Vicks







Prime Video IN

To a friendship like theirs 🫶 pic.twitter.com/dPQvs7MQBx — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 4, 2024



McDonald's India









KFC India









Burger King India









Kwality Foods







Ryze







PayTM Travel









SpaWake









Tinder India

don't worry bro she won't friend zone you today, tumhe toh vo bhai maanti hai 🥰 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 4, 2024



ixigo





Sachcha dost woh hai, jo bina bole middle seat le le... 🥹❤️#FriendshipDay — ixigo (@ixigo) August 4, 2024



Flipkart





Today’s Wishlist ;

For all our long distance friends to come back to us 😭#FriendshipDay2024 — Flipkart (@Flipkart) August 4, 2024





Google India





Thought about these memories on #FriendshipDay and no I’m not crying 🥹 pic.twitter.com/m5BsKiQy9j — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 4, 2024



Swiggy Instamart







