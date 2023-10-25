Advertisment
#Topical Spot

Brands celebrate victory of good over evil with Dussehra creatives

Dussehra is the grand finale of the 9-day Nav Ratri festival galore and is very significant of the Indian festivals. Brands celebrate the festive spirit of Dussehra by narrating the lore of Lord Ram and Ravana creatives.

author-image
Nishita Kunder
Oct 25, 2023 18:29 IST
New Update
Dussehra creatives

Dussehra marks the 10th day of Nav Ratri when Lord Ram defeated Ravana. The day symbolizes justice and the victory of Good over Evil. Ten-headed Ravana effigies are burned on the evening of the festival with great pomp, Ram Leelas are orchestrated throughout the country- narrating the battle, and Torans are tied to homes to welcome good luck and prosperity. The day is emblematic of festivities, familial bonds, prosperity, and gratitude.

To honor this remarkable occasion, brands celebrate the big festival by sharing the creatives of Lord Ram and Ravana in battle and celebrate the spirit of the occasion. Ravana Dahan theme was seen in most of these brand creatives.

Happydent and Indigo creatives showcase Ravana effigy that is ready to be burned. Uber creative takes us on the humourous ride Uber would take Ravana on.

P&G Shiksha

 

 

Croma Retail

 

 

Oral B

 

 

Prime Video

 

 

Burger Singh

 

 

Indigo

 

 

McDonald’s

 

 

Ultratech

 

 

Uber

 

 

Happydent

 

 

Alpenliebe

 

 

Viacom18

 

 

Bajaj 

 

 

Milton ProCook

 

 

Fevicol

 

 

Montra Electric

 

 

Freecharge

 

 

boAt

 

 

Society Tea

 

 

Make My Trip

 

 

If you feel we have missed out on any of your favourite Dussehra campaigns of 2023, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com

##Dussehra #Nav Ratri #Dussehra campaigns 2023