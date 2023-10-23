Advertisment
Brands celebrate India’s winning streak with IndvsNZ match

IndvsNZ match marked India's 5th win in the World Cup 2023, putting us at the top of the scoreboard. Brands use the win as an opportunity to cheer for Team India's wave of success.

Nishita Kunder
Oct 23, 2023 18:49 IST
India VS New Zealand match

Men's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is a monumental event as India is hosting it, and with the team performing so well, the expectations for the World Cup win have skyrocketed. India bagged its 5th consecutive win in the ICC World Cup 2023 by defeating New Zealand in IndvsNZ match. With this win, India swung to the top of the scorecard, and in celebration, IndvsNZ brand creatives hit it out of the park with humor and team pride, delivering a pitch-perfect performance.



Brands resonated with enthusiasm as they applauded the performances of Virat Kohli, who notched an impressive 95 runs, and Mohammed Shami, who etched his name in the annals of cricket history by becoming the first Indian to achieve a World Cup feat with a "fifer" - a remarkable five-wicket haul in a single match. 

In recognition of Kohli's monumental contribution to the team's success, Zomato praised Kohli for his massive contribution to the team, while Swiggy added New Zealand to the ever-growing list of teams that India has conquered on the cricket pitch and has delivered defeat to.

Here are a few brand creatives that we came across:

Swiggy Instamart

 

 

Zomato

 

 

Blinkit

 

 

boAt

 

 

HDFC

 

 

Dominos India

 

 

Croma

 

 

Kotak Mahindra Bank

 

 

Myntra

 

 

Parle-G

 

 

Shaadi.com

 

 

Tata Play

 

 

Swiggy

 

 

