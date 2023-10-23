Brands celebrate India’s winning streak with IndvsNZ match

Men's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is a monumental event as India is hosting it, and with the team performing so well, the expectations for the World Cup win have skyrocketed. India bagged its 5th consecutive win in the ICC World Cup 2023 by defeating New Zealand in IndvsNZ match. With this win, India swung to the top of the scorecard, and in celebration, IndvsNZ brand creatives hit it out of the park with humor and team pride, delivering a pitch-perfect performance.
Brands resonated with enthusiasm as they applauded the performances of Virat Kohli, who notched an impressive 95 runs, and Mohammed Shami, who etched his name in the annals of cricket history by becoming the first Indian to achieve a World Cup feat with a "fifer" - a remarkable five-wicket haul in a single match.
In recognition of Kohli's monumental contribution to the team's success, Zomato praised Kohli for his massive contribution to the team, while Swiggy added New Zealand to the ever-growing list of teams that India has conquered on the cricket pitch and has delivered defeat to.
Here are a few brand creatives that we came across:
Swiggy Instamart
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ delivery #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/64dc3TrZ7x— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) October 22, 2023
Zomato
king kohli is such a health freak, saw kiwis and juice bana diya! #INDvsNZ— zomato (@zomato) October 22, 2023
Blinkit
100 or not, doesn’t matter. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/BkVkj0BZeO— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) October 22, 2023
boAt
Breaking Newz(ealand) 🫶🇮🇳— boAt (@RockWithboAt) October 22, 2023
Victory on loop🔁
#INDvsNZ
HDFC
Dominos India
Thala is munching on Choco Lava Cake somewhere, because revenge tastes very sweet indeed. #INDvsNZ #DominosIndia— dominos_india (@dominos_india) October 22, 2023
Croma
Ditching the treadmill cause jumping up and down with joy is our cardio for today 🥳— Croma (@cromaretail) October 22, 2023
Congratulations #TeamIndia #INDvsNZ #Croma #Electronics #CricketWorldCup #WorldCup2023 #ICCCricketWorldCup
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Myntra
Parle-G
Shaadi.com
Kiwis toh hum shaadi ke fruit salad mein khaate hai🥝🥱#INDvNZ #WorldCup2023— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) October 22, 2023
Tata Play
A streak for a streak! Kala teeka for the wIN-DIA! 🥳— Tata Play (@TataPlayin) October 22, 2023
A splendid Fifer for Shami and 95 for Kohli! 🤩 🙇🙇♀#INDvsNZ #CWC2023 #ViratKohli𓃵 #MohammedShami #WorldCup23 pic.twitter.com/6CLwfDFz7c
Swiggy
If you feel we have missed out on any of your favourite India VS New Zealand creatives of 2023, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com