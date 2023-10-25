Brands celebrate the vibrancy of Bengal with Durga Pujo campaigns

Durga Pujo, one of the biggest festivals in East India, especially in Bengal, spans over 5 days alongside Navratri and serves as a tribute to Goddess Durga. Brands have introduced Durga Pujo campaigns, providing us with a glimpse of the festival through themes such as the triumph of good over evil, pandals adorned with various statues of Goddess Durga, traditional Bengali dance - Dhunuchi, Bengali delicacies, and the vibrant enthusiasm of the people.

Shaadi.com bows down to the spirit of Durga which is embodied by every woman. The campaign showcases a young girl being taught the lore and principles behind the festival by her grandmother.

The Anmol Industries campaign takes us on a journey, building excitement for the arrival of Goddess Durga, and pays homage to the artists who are the backbone of the festival.

The Max ad portrays multiple facets of being a modern woman, with one foot rooted in culture and traditional values, while the other is cemented in constant evolution.

Here are a few Durga Pujo campaigns that we came across:

Reliance Digital

Shaadi.com

Zomato

Anmol industries

Coca-Cola

Swiggy

Asian Paints

Shoppers Stop

Shalimar’s

Max

Tata Tea Gold