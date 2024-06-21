Here's how brands are celebrating India’s win over Afghanistan

India added yet another win to their streak in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup by securing a victory against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Defeating their opponents by 47 runs, India maintained their unbeaten record in the tournament. They set a strong target with a score of 181, thanks to aggressive batting, especially by Suryakumar Yadav, who contributed significantly to the team's total of 181 for 7.

While Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh performed well in the match with each taking three wickets, Bumrah's standout performance included taking 3 wickets for just 7 runs in 4 overs. While Afghanistan faced difficulties early on, losing three wickets during the powerplay, their batting lineup continued to struggle after the 10th over, marking India's first Super Eight game win in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Brands quickly jumped on the bandwagon, creating memes to try and connect with their audiences. While Zomato humorously joked about, 'India's win being sweeter than Afghan Jalebi's', Bewakoof praised the Indian cricket team stating, 'As long as we have Bumrah on our side, we don't need to worry!'

Additionally, AJIO Life humorously said that this match was the only one in which, 'We wouldn't mind men in blue losing.'

Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across:

YouTube India

Swiggy India

BlinkIt

Tinder India

5th date was successful (india aur victory ki hehe) 🥰 #INDvsAFG — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) June 20, 2024

Zomato

tonight's victory was sweeter than Afghan jalebi.#INDvsAFG — zomato (@zomato) June 20, 2024

Ajio Life

The only day we don't mind men in blue losing 👀 #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/scJCZceaA0 — AJIO (@AJIOLife) June 20, 2024

Netflix India

This is how I sleep knowing Bumrah plays for my country 🇮🇳🥰#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/C1PJXyGKho — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 20, 2024

Uber India

Croma Retail

Bewakoof

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating India's win that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.