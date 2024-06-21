Here's how brands are celebrating India’s win over Afghanistan

India added yet another win to their streak in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup by securing a victory against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Defeating their opponents by 47 runs, India maintained their unbeaten record in the tournament. They set a strong target with a score of 181, thanks to aggressive batting, especially by Suryakumar Yadav, who contributed significantly to the team's total of 181 for 7.
Brands quickly jumped on the bandwagon, creating memes to try and connect with their audiences. While Zomato humorously joked about, 'India's win being sweeter than Afghan Jalebi's', Bewakoof praised the Indian cricket team stating, 'As long as we have Bumrah on our side, we don't need to worry!'
Additionally, AJIO Life humorously said that this match was the only one in which, 'We wouldn't mind men in blue losing.'
Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across:
YouTube India
how i sleep knowing @Jaspritbumrah93 plays for our country #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/u2hpfHUeAi— YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 20, 2024
Swiggy India
BlinkIt
Tinder India
5th date was successful (india aur victory ki hehe) 🥰 #INDvsAFG— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) June 20, 2024
Zomato
tonight's victory was sweeter than Afghan jalebi.#INDvsAFG— zomato (@zomato) June 20, 2024
Ajio Life
The only day we don't mind men in blue losing 👀 #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/scJCZceaA0— AJIO (@AJIOLife) June 20, 2024
Netflix India
This is how I sleep knowing Bumrah plays for my country 🇮🇳🥰#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/C1PJXyGKho— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 20, 2024
Uber India
Dil jeetne ki trip shuru #NewYork mein kiye the, abh khatam #WestIndies mein karenge!💪🏻— Uber India (@Uber_India) June 20, 2024
Whatta start to #Super8 @BCCI🤩🤩#INDvsAFG #WCT20 #TeamIndia #Super8
Croma Retail
Sending ice from our fridge for those burns#croma #gadgets #electronics #T20WorldCup #INDvAFG #IndiaWins— Croma (@cromaretail) June 20, 2024
Bewakoof
As long as we have Bumrah on our side, we don't need to worry! 💯#INDvsAFG #bumrah #bewakoofofficial #alleyesonyou pic.twitter.com/tKCca0SVRQ— Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) June 20, 2024
Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating India's win that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.