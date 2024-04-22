Brands advocate for sustainability this Earth Day

Since its inception in the 1970s, Earth Day celebrated globally on April 22nd has millions of people participating in a variety of activities to promote environmental sustainability. It's a day dedicated to raising awareness about climate change and promoting sustainable practices, such as tree planting, recycling drives, beach cleanups, and educational workshops. Earth Day is a day to take action to mitigate the damage caused by human activity.

With our summers growing warmer, winters getting colder, and extreme weather conditions becoming more frequent and severe, climate change is affecting everyone, showcasing the importance of this day. Although projections indicate that by 2050, India could be one of the hottest countries in the world, we already seem to be dealing with its effects in 2024.

Reflecting on our relationship with the environment, Earth Day, in recent years, has also become a key moment for brands to engage with their audiences through environmental campaigns and social media posts with them using this day to engage with their audience.

Following the same, this year, Swiggy promoted its eco-friendly mode of delivery through a social media post, emphasizing the benefits of sustainable practices. Additionally, Shaadi.com took a humourous approach by tweeting, 'Tumne bataya nahi aaj tumhara din hai' personifying The Earth as a person. Similarly Britannia's 'Har Pocket Ab Dustbin' campaign attempted to encourage millions of consumers to join the brand in its commitment towards efficient plastic collection and processing, leading to 100% plastic neutrality.

While brands like Ixigo and Blinkit kept their messages simple, here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across.