Brands advocate for sustainability this Earth Day

Since its inception in the 1970s, Earth Day celebrated globally on April 22nd has millions of people participating in a variety of activities to promote environmental sustainability. It's a day dedicated to raising awareness about climate change and promoting sustainable practices, such as tree planting, recycling drives, beach cleanups, and educational workshops. Earth Day is a day to take action to mitigate the damage caused by human activity.
With our summers growing warmer, winters getting colder, and extreme weather conditions becoming more frequent and severe, climate change is affecting everyone, showcasing the importance of this day. Although projections indicate that by 2050, India could be one of the hottest countries in the world, we already seem to be dealing with its effects in 2024.
Reflecting on our relationship with the environment, Earth Day, in recent years, has also become a key moment for brands to engage with their audiences through environmental campaigns and social media posts with them using this day to engage with their audience.
Following the same, this year, Swiggy promoted its eco-friendly mode of delivery through a social media post, emphasizing the benefits of sustainable practices. Additionally, Shaadi.com took a humourous approach by tweeting, 'Tumne bataya nahi aaj tumhara din hai' personifying The Earth as a person. Similarly Britannia's 'Har Pocket Ab Dustbin' campaign attempted to encourage millions of consumers to join the brand in its commitment towards efficient plastic collection and processing, leading to 100% plastic neutrality.
While brands like Ixigo and Blinkit kept their messages simple, here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across.
Swiggy
choose eco saver while placing your next order and help reduce pollution — a little extra wait today means a brighter, greener tomorrow 🌱#EarthDay pic.twitter.com/YOs99ZY66O— Swiggy (@Swiggy) April 22, 2024
Swiggy Instamart
You only get mangoes on this planet, let’s all pledge to save it together 🥹🥭#EarthDay— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) April 22, 2024
Shaadi.com
Tumne bataya nahi aaj tumhara din hai 👉🏻👈🏻#EarthDay2024— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) April 22, 2024
ixigo
May we learn to protect the Earth in the same way that we protect our passport on a trip! #EarthDay2024 pic.twitter.com/cZpbaCLMba— ixigo (@ixigo) April 22, 2024
Nat Geo India
Let’s adopt sustainable practices into our daily lives & inspire others.— Nat Geo India (@NatGeoIndia) April 22, 2024
The Time To Act is Now! Adopt Sustainable Living. #OneForChange
To learn how you can help, visit our wall on Instagram @natgeoindia. #OneForChange #EarthDay #NatGeoIndia pic.twitter.com/bnR0Ss4xTJ
Croma Retail
A day to realise that we need to use the recycle bin in real life too#WorldEarthDay #Croma #Electronics #Gadgets #EarthDay2024 #Topical— Croma (@cromaretail) April 22, 2024
BlinkIt
happy earth day 🌎 #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/zKlbGVrf9h— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) April 22, 2024
Intel India
Noise
Britannia
Did you come across any other interesting brand creatives or campaigns celebrating Earth Day that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.