Brands celebrate India’s redemption in IND vs AUS match with creatives

Amidst the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, chasing a formidable 206-run target, fell short by 24 runs against India at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia on June 24th. With this crucial win, India secures their spot in the semi-finals, now gearing up to face England on June 27th at the Guyana National Stadium.
Moving further, Kuldeep Yadav's impressive performance in the middle overs, took 2 wickets for 24 runs, while Arshdeep Singh also contributed effectively, ending with figures of 3 wickets for 37 runs. Following India's victory in the Super 8 stage, brands took the opportunity to create memes commemorating the Indian Cricket Team's revenge against Australia for their defeat in the World Cup finals on November 19, 2023.
While Swiggy Instamart humorously took to social media to thank the Indian Team for 'Putting a band-aid on our wounds from 19th November', Naukri.com conveyed apologises to Australia saying, 'Sorry, but we love a loud cheer and hate leaving a job unfinished', subtly promoting their services in the process. Additionally, Jio Saavn celebrated India's win over Australia, describing it as 'dhoom-dhadaka win'.
Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across:
Zomato
1̶9̶t̶h̶ ̶N̶o̶v̶e̶m̶b̶e̶r̶,̶ ̶2̶0̶2̶3̶— zomato (@zomato) June 24, 2024
revenge delivered#INDvAUS
Swiggy Instamart
Thank you Team India for putting a band aid on our wounds from 19th November🫶✨#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/opVvvYLfLO— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) June 24, 2024
Uber India
#TeamIndia’s trip to BADLApur is now complete🫡🤩#IndVsAus #WCT20 #Rohit #TeamIndia— Uber India (@Uber_India) June 24, 2024
Myntra
Team India successfully taking badla of all the mascara and kajal wasted crying on 19 Nov 😌 #INDvsAUS— Myntra (@myntra) June 24, 2024
Flipkart
Revenge complete ✅ Only headphones can get them silence tonight#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/RJHCjDnjpp— Flipkart (@Flipkart) June 24, 2024
Ajio Life
Revenge dress for 19th nov 2023? 👀#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/PLDdGql0vt— AJIO (@AJIOLife) June 24, 2024
Naukri
Dear Australia,— Naukri (@Naukri) June 24, 2024
Sorry, but we love a loud cheer and hate leaving a job unfinished.#IndiaVsAustralia #INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup2024 #ICCWorldCup2024
ZEE 5 Global
To the Aussies,— ZEE5 Global (@ZEE5Global) June 24, 2024
From India.#ZEE5Global #INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/e6IDe4YNvG
Tinder India
7th date was successful (india aur victory ki hehe) 🥰 #INDvsAUS https://t.co/mzrvIWyLdm— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) June 24, 2024
Starbucks India
A win every Indian was brewing in their minds since the night of 19th November 2023 🥺🤌🏽#IndvAus— Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) June 24, 2024
Shaadi.com
Ladkiwale after Entire India rn— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) June 24, 2024
stealing jooti
🤝
🤫🤫🤫
Jio Saavn
Now that's what we call a Dhoom Dhadaka win! 😎🙌🏼#JioSaavn #INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup #IndiaWins #IndiaVictory #RohitSharma #JaspreetBumrah— JioSaavn (@JioSaavn) June 24, 2024
Reliance Jio
Now Streaming - The perfect revenge story! 🤌🏻💙#AUSvIND— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 24, 2024
Happydent
Swiggy Genie
Sky Bags
Red Bus
Swiggy India
Did you come across any interesting brand campaigns or creatives celebrating India's win against Australia that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.