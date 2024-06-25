Brands celebrate India’s redemption in IND vs AUS match with creatives

Amidst the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, chasing a formidable 206-run target, fell short by 24 runs against India at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia on June 24th. With this crucial win, India secures their spot in the semi-finals, now gearing up to face England on June 27th at the Guyana National Stadium.

Despite Virat Kohli's early exit, Rohit Sharma aggressively targeted Mitchell Starc, setting the stage for India's innings. Rohit's performance was pivotal in India's victory, as he smashed his second half-century of the tournament in just 19 deliveries, achieving a new personal best in T20 World Cups with a commanding 92 runs from only 41 balls. In response to Rohit's remarkable display, brands wasted no time flooding social media with memes and tributes, celebrating the Indian captain's exceptional performance on the field.

Moving further, Kuldeep Yadav's impressive performance in the middle overs, took 2 wickets for 24 runs, while Arshdeep Singh also contributed effectively, ending with figures of 3 wickets for 37 runs. Following India's victory in the Super 8 stage, brands took the opportunity to create memes commemorating the Indian Cricket Team's revenge against Australia for their defeat in the World Cup finals on November 19, 2023.

While Swiggy Instamart humorously took to social media to thank the Indian Team for 'Putting a band-aid on our wounds from 19th November', Naukri.com conveyed apologises to Australia saying, 'Sorry, but we love a loud cheer and hate leaving a job unfinished', subtly promoting their services in the process. Additionally, Jio Saavn celebrated India's win over Australia, describing it as 'dhoom-dhadaka win'.

Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across:

Zomato

Swiggy Instamart

Thank you Team India for putting a band aid on our wounds from 19th November🫶✨#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/opVvvYLfLO — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) June 24, 2024

Uber India

Myntra

Team India successfully taking badla of all the mascara and kajal wasted crying on 19 Nov 😌 #INDvsAUS — Myntra (@myntra) June 24, 2024

Flipkart

Revenge complete ✅ Only headphones can get them silence tonight#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/RJHCjDnjpp — Flipkart (@Flipkart) June 24, 2024

Ajio Life

Naukri

ZEE 5 Global

Tinder India

7th date was successful (india aur victory ki hehe) 🥰 #INDvsAUS https://t.co/mzrvIWyLdm — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) June 24, 2024

Starbucks India

A win every Indian was brewing in their minds since the night of 19th November 2023 🥺🤌🏽#IndvAus — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) June 24, 2024

Shaadi.com

Ladkiwale after Entire India rn

stealing jooti

🤝



🤫🤫🤫 — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) June 24, 2024

Jio Saavn

Reliance Jio

Now Streaming - The perfect revenge story! 🤌🏻💙#AUSvIND — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 24, 2024

Happydent

Swiggy Genie

Sky Bags

Red Bus

Swiggy India

Did you come across any interesting brand campaigns or creatives celebrating India's win against Australia that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.