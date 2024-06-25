Advertisment
Brands celebrate India’s redemption in IND vs AUS match with creatives

Following India's victory in the Super 8 stage, brands created memes commemorating the Indian Cricket Team's revenge against Australia for their defeat in the World Cup finals on November 19, 2023. Here's a look at a few of them.

Hiya Rupreja
IND vs AUS match creatives

Amidst the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, chasing a formidable 206-run target, fell short by 24 runs against India at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia on June 24th. With this crucial win, India secures their spot in the semi-finals, now gearing up to face England on June 27th at the Guyana National Stadium.

Despite Virat Kohli's early exit, Rohit Sharma aggressively targeted Mitchell Starc, setting the stage for India's innings. Rohit's performance was pivotal in India's victory, as he smashed his second half-century of the tournament in just 19 deliveries, achieving a new personal best in T20 World Cups with a commanding 92 runs from only 41 balls.

In response to Rohit's remarkable display, brands wasted no time flooding social media with memes and tributes, celebrating the Indian captain's exceptional performance on the field.

 

Moving further, Kuldeep Yadav's impressive performance in the middle overs, took 2 wickets for 24 runs, while Arshdeep Singh also contributed effectively, ending with figures of 3 wickets for 37 runs. Following India's victory in the Super 8 stage, brands took the opportunity to create memes commemorating the Indian Cricket Team's revenge against Australia for their defeat in the World Cup finals on November 19, 2023.

While Swiggy Instamart humorously took to social media to thank the Indian Team for 'Putting a band-aid on our wounds from 19th November', Naukri.com conveyed apologises to Australia saying, 'Sorry, but we love a loud cheer and hate leaving a job unfinished', subtly promoting their services in the process. Additionally, Jio Saavn celebrated India's win over Australia, describing it as 'dhoom-dhadaka win'.

Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across: 

Zomato

 

Swiggy Instamart

 

Uber India

 

Myntra

 

Flipkart

 

Ajio Life

 

Naukri

 

ZEE 5 Global

 

Tinder India

 

Starbucks India

 

Shaadi.com

 

Jio Saavn

 

Reliance Jio

 

Happydent

 

Swiggy Genie

 

Sky Bags

 

Red Bus

 

Swiggy India

Did you come across any interesting brand campaigns or creatives celebrating India's win against Australia that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below. 

