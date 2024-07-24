Brand creatives share their own take on the Union Budget 2024

Swiggy Instamart
Reading all the budget schemes (this is my budget tho)👀#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/JiUlvW0m25— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 23, 2024
BlinkIt
mujhe kya mera budget toh ₹140 hai 😋#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/KQkTLphzHz— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) July 23, 2024
Tinder India
is any pookie up to do laundry and taxes together someday? (budget day rizz) 😏#Budget2024— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) July 23, 2024
Naukri
What reading the budget sounds like to a corporate employee: tax, income tax, new tax, and more new tax#Budget2024 #BudgetDay #Nirmalasitaraman #IncomeTax #NewTaxRegime #Naukri— Naukri (@Naukri) July 23, 2024
Shaadi.com
Green flag banne ka koi tax nahi lagta 👀#Budget2024— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) July 23, 2024
Flipkart
Reminder : There is still no tax on window shopping 👏#Budget2024 #BudgetDay— Flipkart (@Flipkart) July 23, 2024
Myntra
Sorting items from price low to high is our version of #Budget2024— Myntra (@myntra) July 23, 2024
Uber India
#Budget2024 samajhne CA ke paas jaa rahe hai. Anyone wants a ride?— Uber India (@Uber_India) July 23, 2024
Croma Retail
Still wondering if our AI laptops can decode the union budget for us🤔#Budget #Budget2024#BudgetSession #BudgetDay #Croma #Gadgets #Electronics #AILaptops— Croma (@cromaretail) July 23, 2024
Bewakoof
Budget may go up and down, but our affordable styles will remain constant 🫶#Budget2024— Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) July 23, 2024
