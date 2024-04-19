Brands creatives encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote

Zomato
deciding what to eat is not as important as deciding who should lead.— zomato (@zomato) April 19, 2024
go out and vote in #LokSabaElections2024
Swiggy Instamart
Kuch daag acche hote hain. Do vote🫡#LokSabhaElection2024 pic.twitter.com/R61TnbVxnR— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) April 19, 2024
Shaadi.com
Duroflex Mattress
Google India
Amul India
Myntra
The most stylish hand accessory you can flaunt: #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/FFwqnEJJvY— Myntra (@myntra) April 19, 2024
Eat Sure
Extra Marks
Jeevansaathi.com
For choosing For choosing— Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) April 19, 2024
right partner right leader pic.twitter.com/PySi2pqxoC
ixigo
It's time to take the most important trip of the year 🇮🇳— ixigo (@ixigo) April 19, 2024
Head out to vote in the #LokSabhaElections2024
