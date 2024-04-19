Brands creatives encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote

India's general elections, known as the Lok Sabha Elections, are a significant event in the country's democratic process. These elections determine the composition of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's Parliament, and play a crucial role in shaping the nation's future.

With India's Lok Sabha Elections starting today, brands are actively encouraging citizens to exercise their right to vote. From social media posts to campaigns and digital ads, brands are emphasizing the importance of participation thereby urging citizens to step out and make their voices heard. By leveraging their platforms and influence, brands are playing an important role in promoting engagement and democracy in the country.

This year, Manforce Condoms humorously asked its users to share the best use of their finger, indicating the importance of voting, Zomato emphasized the significance of voting by stating, 'Deciding what to eat is not as crucial as deciding who should lead.'

With many brands sharing their own humorous takes on Election Day memes, here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across.

Manforce Condoms