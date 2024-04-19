Topical Spot

Brands creatives encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote

With India's Lok Sabha Elections starting today, brands are actively encouraging citizens via posts, campaigns and digital ads to exercise their right to vote. Here's a look at a few brand creatives that we came across.

Hiya Rupreja
India's general elections, known as the Lok Sabha Elections, are a significant event in the country's democratic process. These elections determine the composition of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's Parliament, and play a crucial role in shaping the nation's future.

This year, Manforce Condoms humorously asked its users to share the best use of their finger, indicating the importance of voting, Zomato emphasized the significance of voting by stating, 'Deciding what to eat is not as crucial as deciding who should lead.'

With many brands sharing their own humorous takes on Election Day memes, here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across.

Manforce Condoms

Zomato

Swiggy Instamart

Shaadi.com 

Duroflex Mattress 

Google India

Amul India

Myntra

Eat Sure 

Extra Marks 

Jeevansaathi.com

ixigo 

Did you come across any other interesting brand creatives encouraging citizens to exercise their right to vote that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.

