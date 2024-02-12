Brands embrace Hug Day with social media creatives

Hug Day, celebrated on February 12th during Valentine's week, is a special occasion dedicated to the expression of love and affection through warm embraces. It serves as a reminder of the power of physical touch in fostering emotional connections and strengthening relationships. While individuals across the globe exchange hugs with their loved ones, brands also seize the opportunity to engage with their audience in creative ways.

This year, Swiggy Instamart made a heartwarming post featuring one of India's favourite snacks, 'Aloo Bhujia', in a friendly hug. Similarly, Myntra made a relatable post connecting hugs to hoodies and Spotify India reminisced about the 'OG song for hugs'.

Valentine's week is a time when brands go all out with creatives and converse with their audience on a personal level. Here's a look at a few other Hug Day brand creatives that we came across.

Netflix India

Scenes that feel like a hug 🫂🥹 pic.twitter.com/4Ytk9cM3P4 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 12, 2024

Spotify India

If the warmest hug in the history of hugs was a song: pic.twitter.com/XQjDWHxawZ — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) February 12, 2024

Myntra

Google India

Gaana

MTV Beats

Book My Show

Teri baaton mein uljha ❌



Teri baahon mein uljha ✅#HugDay2024 pic.twitter.com/6vueXT5RDh — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) February 12, 2024

Swiggy Instamart

This hug day, give a tight hug to your loved ones 🤗 pic.twitter.com/DyutNYX7mK — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) February 12, 2024

Prime Video IN

sending a big tight virtual hug to everyone here🤗 pic.twitter.com/XaE3hKPeEz — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 12, 2024

boAt

hugs ft. Monday — boAt (@RockWithboAt) February 12, 2024

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating Hug Day that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.