Brands encourage men to open up about their feelings on International Men's Day

International Men’s Day has arrived, bringing with it a wave of brand campaigns and creatives that celebrate the essence of manhood. Whether they’re stepping into the spotlight or quietly standing in the shadows, men have stories to tell—stories of strength, vulnerability, humor, and heart. And trust the advertising world to tap into this treasure trove of emotions and serve up some truly memorable creative campaigns.
From breaking outdated stereotypes to sparking conversations about mental health and inclusivity, this year’s campaigns have captured it all. They’ve chosen to redefine masculinity with a mix of warmth and wit.
Of course, it wouldn’t be International Men’s Day without a few chuckles along the way. Some brands have kept it light-hearted, poking fun at the quirks that make men who they are. Whether it’s navigating emotional conversations or finding creative ways to multitask, these campaigns and creatives celebrate men.
Let’s dive into the campaigns and creatives that celebrate International Men’s Day.
Shaadi.com
Cadbury Dairy Milk
Crompton
AJIO
Here’s to the ones who traded the dream of cricket jersey for office formals — Happy Men’s Day to you! pic.twitter.com/S7EC1fQzXB— AJIO (@AJIOLife) November 19, 2024
Manforce Condoms
Flipkart
Sometimes men don’t just need hugs.— Flipkart (@Flipkart) November 19, 2024
They need Hot Wheels and a PS5! 😌#InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/56ZplgN2iA
Croma
ixigo
From the HIMalayas to oMAN, may your adventures never cease. Happy Men’s Day! 🌍✨#InternationalMensDay— ixigo (@ixigo) November 19, 2024
MediBuddy
OYO
guessing from the untouched toiletries they leave, zero #InternationalMensDay2024 https://t.co/ApS8zbOJc2— OYO (@oyorooms) November 19, 2024
ZEE5
Our world without them is basically like this...#ZEE5Global #InternationalMensDay2024 #MensDay2024 pic.twitter.com/0ZiXCNdZCM— ZEE5 Global (@ZEE5Global) November 19, 2024
Tata 1mg
ILEM JAPAN