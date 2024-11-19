Brands encourage men to open up about their feelings on International Men's Day

International Men’s Day has arrived, bringing with it a wave of brand campaigns and creatives that celebrate the essence of manhood. Whether they’re stepping into the spotlight or quietly standing in the shadows, men have stories to tell—stories of strength, vulnerability, humor, and heart. And trust the advertising world to tap into this treasure trove of emotions and serve up some truly memorable creative campaigns.

From breaking outdated stereotypes to sparking conversations about mental health and inclusivity, this year’s campaigns have captured it all. They’ve chosen to redefine masculinity with a mix of warmth and wit.

Of course, it wouldn’t be International Men’s Day without a few chuckles along the way. Some brands have kept it light-hearted, poking fun at the quirks that make men who they are. Whether it’s navigating emotional conversations or finding creative ways to multitask, these campaigns and creatives celebrate men.

Crompton's creative addressed the often-overlooked emotional struggles men face. By encouraging men to 'press their clothes, not their feelings,' it delivers a meaningful message about prioritising mental health while keeping the tone light and relatable. Meanwhile, MediBuddy’s campaign also encouraged men to break the silence around their struggles and seek help when needed. Flipkart’s tweet captured a playful emotion, highlighting how men cherish their inner child when it comes to games. It humorously suggests that while emotional support like hugs is appreciated, sometimes tangible joys like Hot Wheels or a PS5 bring a unique kind of happiness.

Let’s dive into the campaigns and creatives that celebrate International Men’s Day.

Here’s to the ones who traded the dream of cricket jersey for office formals — Happy Men’s Day to you! pic.twitter.com/S7EC1fQzXB — AJIO (@AJIOLife) November 19, 2024

Sometimes men don’t just need hugs.



They need Hot Wheels and a PS5! 😌#InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/56ZplgN2iA — Flipkart (@Flipkart) November 19, 2024

From the HIMalayas to oMAN, may your adventures never cease. Happy Men’s Day! 🌍✨#InternationalMensDay — ixigo (@ixigo) November 19, 2024

guessing from the untouched toiletries they leave, zero #InternationalMensDay2024 https://t.co/ApS8zbOJc2 — OYO (@oyorooms) November 19, 2024

