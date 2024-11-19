Advertisment
Brands encourage men to open up about their feelings on International Men's Day

This International Men’s Day, brands celebrate men with creatives and campaigns that challenge stereotypes and highlight their strength, humor, and heart.

Social Samosa
International Men's Day

International Men’s Day has arrived, bringing with it a wave of brand campaigns and creatives that celebrate the essence of manhood. Whether they’re stepping into the spotlight or quietly standing in the shadows, men have stories to tell—stories of strength, vulnerability, humor, and heart. And trust the advertising world to tap into this treasure trove of emotions and serve up some truly memorable creative campaigns.

From breaking outdated stereotypes to sparking conversations about mental health and inclusivity, this year’s campaigns have captured it all. They’ve chosen to redefine masculinity with a mix of warmth and wit. 

Of course, it wouldn’t be International Men’s Day without a few chuckles along the way. Some brands have kept it light-hearted, poking fun at the quirks that make men who they are. Whether it’s navigating emotional conversations or finding creative ways to multitask, these campaigns and creatives celebrate men.

Crompton's creative addressed the often-overlooked emotional struggles men face. By encouraging men to 'press their clothes, not their feelings,' it delivers a meaningful message about prioritising mental health while keeping the tone light and relatable.

Meanwhile, MediBuddy’s campaign also encouraged men to break the silence around their struggles and seek help when needed.

Flipkart’s tweet captured a playful emotion, highlighting how men cherish their inner child when it comes to games. It humorously suggests that while emotional support like hugs is appreciated, sometimes tangible joys like Hot Wheels or a PS5 bring a unique kind of happiness.

Let’s dive into the campaigns and creatives that celebrate International Men’s Day.

Shaadi.com

Cadbury Dairy Milk

Crompton

AJIO 

Manforce Condoms

Flipkart

Croma

ixigo

MediBuddy

OYO

ZEE5

Tata 1mg

ILEM JAPAN

ELVER

