Brands give us a spooky surprise with their Halloween creatives

Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year. The modern-day festival originates from Celtic origins - the day when ghosts come back. People dress up in costumes to ward off the spirits, with time, the festival has become an occasion to dress up in a lucrative way inspired by pop culture references to popular movies especially famous horror movie characters, TV shows, and songs. The day is not very popular as a mainstream occasion but due to globalization youngsters still play and have fun with friends.
Brands, too, bring out creatives cloaked in the scary spirit of Halloween this year. Subway supplements its creative with AI and reimagines how stores would like on the eve of Halloween. Parle - G scares us with the horrors of everyday life like having no milk to dip the biscuit in, having no biscuit and more while Uber India shares the importance of wearing a seatbelt to avoid scary outcomes.
Here are a few Halloween brand creatives that share scary realities and evoke the spirit of the festival.
Zomato
western culture is taking over so quickly, halloween ke din ghar pe kaddu ki sabji bani hai 😭— zomato (@zomato) October 31, 2023
Tinder
this halloween dressing up as her fav cricketer so she posts me on her story 😤— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) October 31, 2023
Swiggy
dressing up as boiling milk this halloween so y'all give me attention 😼— Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 31, 2023
Doritos
Uber
boAt
Ghosted them because they were listening to, ‘Time kad ke’💀🎶#Halloween— boAt (@RockWithboAt) October 31, 2023
Bata India
Make My Trip
Quaker
Tide
Croma
Them ghosting you on texts isn't a part of a Halloween Ritual. Just saying.👻#Croma #Gadgets #Electronics #Halloween2023 #TuesdayFeeling— Croma (@cromaretail) October 31, 2023
Pogo TV India
Tropicana
PayU
Discovery Kids India
UniScholars
APL Apollo
McDonald's
Tic Tac
Durex
Starbucks
Subway
Parle - G
ErgoYou
Asian Paints
The Belgian Waffle Co.
