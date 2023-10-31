Advertisment
#Topical Spot

Brands give us a spooky surprise with their Halloween creatives

Halloween is celebrated with themed parties, creative costumes, paying tribute and watching iconic horror characters throughout the years. Brands, too, celebrate the spooky spirit of Halloween with their creatives.

author-image
Nishita Kunder
Oct 31, 2023 18:35 IST
New Update
Halloween creatives

Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year. The modern-day festival originates from Celtic origins - the day when ghosts come back. People dress up in costumes to ward off the spirits, with time, the festival has become an occasion to dress up in a lucrative way inspired by pop culture references to popular movies especially famous horror movie characters, TV shows, and songs. The day is not very popular as a mainstream occasion but due to globalization youngsters still play and have fun with friends.

Brands, too, bring out creatives cloaked in the scary spirit of Halloween this year. Subway supplements its creative with AI and reimagines how stores would like on the eve of Halloween. Parle - G scares us with the horrors of everyday life like having no milk to dip the biscuit in, having no biscuit and more while Uber India shares the importance of wearing a seatbelt to avoid scary outcomes. 

Here are a few Halloween brand creatives that share scary realities and evoke the spirit of the festival.

Zomato 

 

 

Tinder

 

 

Swiggy

 

 

Doritos

 

 

Uber

 

 

boAt

 

 

Bata India

 

 

Make My Trip

 

 

Quaker

 

 

Tide

 

 

Croma

 

 

 

 Pogo TV India

 

 

Tropicana

 

 

PayU 

 

 

Discovery Kids India 

 

 

UniScholars

 

 

APL Apollo

 

 

McDonald's

 

 

Tic Tac

 

 

Durex

 

 

Starbucks

 

 

Subway

 

 

Parle - G

 

 

ErgoYou

 

 

Asian Paints

 

 

The Belgian Waffle Co.

 

 

If you feel we have missed out on any of your favourite Brand creatives for Halloween, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com

 

#Brands #brand Halloween creatives #Halloween #Halloween brand creatives