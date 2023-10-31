Brands give us a spooky surprise with their Halloween creatives

Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year. The modern-day festival originates from Celtic origins - the day when ghosts come back. People dress up in costumes to ward off the spirits, with time, the festival has become an occasion to dress up in a lucrative way inspired by pop culture references to popular movies especially famous horror movie characters, TV shows, and songs. The day is not very popular as a mainstream occasion but due to globalization youngsters still play and have fun with friends.

Brands, too, bring out creatives cloaked in the scary spirit of Halloween this year. Subway supplements its creative with AI and reimagines how stores would like on the eve of Halloween. Parle - G scares us with the horrors of everyday life like having no milk to dip the biscuit in, having no biscuit and more while Uber India shares the importance of wearing a seatbelt to avoid scary outcomes.

Here are a few Halloween brand creatives that share scary realities and evoke the spirit of the festival.

Zomato

western culture is taking over so quickly, halloween ke din ghar pe kaddu ki sabji bani hai 😭 — zomato (@zomato) October 31, 2023

Tinder

this halloween dressing up as her fav cricketer so she posts me on her story 😤 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) October 31, 2023

Swiggy

dressing up as boiling milk this halloween so y'all give me attention 😼 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 31, 2023

Doritos

Uber

boAt

Ghosted them because they were listening to, ‘Time kad ke’💀🎶#Halloween — boAt (@RockWithboAt) October 31, 2023

Bata India

Make My Trip

Quaker

Tide

Croma

Pogo TV India

Tropicana

PayU

Discovery Kids India

UniScholars

APL Apollo