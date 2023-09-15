Brands celebrate Hindi Diwas with heartwarming creatives

Every year on September 14, India celebrates “Hindi Diwas” to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as the official language of India on this day in 1949. As Hindi remains one the most spoken languages, Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year to promote the culture and heritage of Hindi and the importance of the language throughout the country. It also serves as a reminder of the linguistic diversity that exists within the nation.
As the nation celebrated Hindi Diwas, brands took to social media to share creatives displaying their love for the language. These featured captions written in devanagari script as well as usage of relatable and famous Hindi proverbs. Some involved popular Hindi songs while some contained funny translations from English. Famous meme templates on the internet were also used to create hilarious creatives about the beloved language.
Take a quick glance through some of the brand creatives that we found on the internet:
Swiggy
हिंदी कितनी खूबसूरत भाषा है "आपने खाना खाया?" इसका शाब्दिक अर्थ है कि मैं आप से प्यार करता हूँ 🥰— Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 14, 2023
Blinkit
सब दस मिनट में। #हिंदी_दिवस pic.twitter.com/UKQFzzi6bG— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) September 14, 2023
ixigo
Why is it always “Beach Days” 🏖️— ixigo (@ixigo) September 14, 2023
And never “सागर किनारे, दिल ये पुकारे...” 💘#हिंदी_दिवस
Swiggy Genie
celebrating #hindidivas with my favourite learning:— Swiggy Genie (@swiggy_genie) September 14, 2023
मुहावरा = पासा पलटना
अर्थ = स्थिति उलट जाना
वाक्य प्रयोग = उसने दूसरों से अपना काम करवाकर पासा पलट दिया
Jeevansathi.com
Yeh 'I am in love with you”' kya hota hai, it is 'तुम्हें जो मैंने देखा, तुम्हें जो मैंने जाना जो होश था, वो तो गया' 🫠 #HindiDiwas— Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) September 14, 2023
Google India
चाशनी जैसे कुछ मीठे शब्द आपके लिए 💌✨#HindiDiwas pic.twitter.com/2QmVem8Z6s— Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 14, 2023
Tata Play
Yeh bhasha nahi hai ji, desh ki zubaani hai! 💯#हिंदीदिवस #HindiDiwas #HindiDiwas2023 #HindiDay2023 pic.twitter.com/Mr1nROwmzz— Tata Play (@TataPlayin) September 14, 2023
boAt
Kitna bhi “shining in the sand and sunlikeapalupun” karlo,— boAt (@RockWithboAt) September 14, 2023
Mazza to “तेरा होने लगा हूँ” mein hi aata hai🥰
#हिंदी_दिवस
Croma
आपकी हिंदी कितनी अच्छी है यह कमेंट्स में साबित करो! 😉 pic.twitter.com/bqOoQtiL0q— Croma (@cromaretail) September 14, 2023
HDFC Bank
This #HindiDiwas, let’s dial our communication to the language our hearts always bank on.— HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) September 14, 2023
HDFC Bank wishes you a happy Hindi Diwas!#HDFCBank #Bank #Finance #FinancialSafety #Security #HindiDiwas2023 #Hindi pic.twitter.com/Ocr83vDuHV