Advertisment
#Topical Spot

Brands celebrate Hindi Diwas with heartwarming creatives

Celebrating the beloved language and its peculiarities, brands joined the conversation by sharing fun and adorable creatives on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

author-image
Harshal Thakur
Sep 15, 2023 18:15 IST
Hindi Diwas

Every year on September 14, India celebrates “Hindi Diwas” to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as the official language of India on this day in 1949. As Hindi remains one the most spoken languages, Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year to promote the culture and heritage of Hindi and the importance of the language throughout the country. It also serves as a reminder of the linguistic diversity that exists within the nation. 

As the nation celebrated Hindi Diwas, brands took to social media to share creatives displaying their love for the language. These featured captions written in devanagari script as well as usage of relatable and famous Hindi proverbs. Some involved popular Hindi songs while some contained funny translations from English. Famous meme templates on the internet were also used to create hilarious creatives about the beloved language.

Take a quick glance through some of the brand creatives that we found on the internet:

 

Swiggy

 

 

Blinkit

 

 

ixigo

 

 

Swiggy Genie

 

 

Jeevansathi.com

 

 

Google India

 

 

Tata Play

 

 

boAt

 

 

Croma

 

 

HDFC Bank

 

#Hindi proverbs #meme templates #brand creatives #Hindi songs