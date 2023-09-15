Brands celebrate Hindi Diwas with heartwarming creatives

Every year on September 14, India celebrates “Hindi Diwas” to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as the official language of India on this day in 1949. As Hindi remains one the most spoken languages, Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year to promote the culture and heritage of Hindi and the importance of the language throughout the country. It also serves as a reminder of the linguistic diversity that exists within the nation.

As the nation celebrated Hindi Diwas, brands took to social media to share creatives displaying their love for the language. These featured captions written in devanagari script as well as usage of relatable and famous Hindi proverbs. Some involved popular Hindi songs while some contained funny translations from English. Famous meme templates on the internet were also used to create hilarious creatives about the beloved language.

Take a quick glance through some of the brand creatives that we found on the internet:

Swiggy

हिंदी कितनी खूबसूरत भाषा है "आपने खाना खाया?" इसका शाब्दिक अर्थ है कि मैं आप से प्यार करता हूँ 🥰 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 14, 2023

Blinkit

ixigo

Why is it always “Beach Days” 🏖️

And never “सागर किनारे, दिल ये पुकारे...” 💘#हिंदी_दिवस — ixigo (@ixigo) September 14, 2023

Swiggy Genie

celebrating #hindidivas with my favourite learning:



मुहावरा = पासा पलटना

अर्थ = स्थिति उलट जाना

वाक्य प्रयोग = उसने दूसरों से अपना काम करवाकर पासा पलट दिया — Swiggy Genie (@swiggy_genie) September 14, 2023

Jeevansathi.com

Yeh 'I am in love with you”' kya hota hai, it is 'तुम्हें जो मैंने देखा, तुम्हें जो मैंने जाना जो होश था, वो तो गया' 🫠 #HindiDiwas — Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) September 14, 2023

Google India

Tata Play

boAt

Kitna bhi “shining in the sand and sunlikeapalupun” karlo,

Mazza to “तेरा होने लगा हूँ” mein hi aata hai🥰



#हिंदी_दिवस — boAt (@RockWithboAt) September 14, 2023

Croma

HDFC Bank