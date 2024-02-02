Advertisment
Brands share their humourous take on Interim Budget 2024-25

As the Interim Budget was unveiled, brands swiftly joined in, transforming this economic announcement into a playground for memes and reels. Let's have a look at them down below.

Hiya Rupreja
On the morning of February 1st, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget for 2024-2025 in Parliament. Considered a short-term financial plan, this budget acts as a placeholder until the new government, after the election, unveils the comprehensive budget. 

Shortly, brands joined in, transforming this economic announcement into a playground for memes and reels.

While Cash Karo orchestrated a clever meme, playfully texting the FM Sitharaman with the question, 'Cashback pe bhi tax lagega kya?', Tide India seamlessly integrated the budget into its promotion of the 10 rupee Tide, humorously declaring, 'Har daag ke liye ek hi budget hai, 10 rupee ka tide.' The creative wave continued with brands like Shaadi.com and FeviKik, who shared entertaining memes cleverly intertwining their products and services with the budget. Let's have a look at them down below. 

Shaadi.com

 

Cash Karo

Delhi Police 

Croma 

Gaana

Tide India 

Goibibo

FeviKwik

Happydent India 

 

 

