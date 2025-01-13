Advertisment
Brands bring nostalgia and warmth to life through Lohri creatives

As India celebrates Lohri, brands are seizing the opportunity to engage audiences with creative social media campaigns celebrating the harvest season.

Lohri is a vibrant festival celebrated primarily in Punjab, marking the end of winter and the arrival of the harvest season. Traditionally, it involves lighting bonfires, singing folk songs, and dancing the Bhangra and Gidda, bringing communities together in joyous celebration. The festival is a time for people to come together and enjoy the warmth and togetherness that signifies the new season.

Each year, brands creatively engage with this festival to connect with their audience. This year, Paper Boat Drinks evoked nostalgia with its signature cartoons, bringing a playful, yet heartwarming touch to its Lohri celebrations. Wendy’s, a relatively new brand in the Indian market, creatively used their ire to depict a Lohri bonfire, infusing the campaign with warmth and energy. Meanwhile, Flipkart added a fun twist with a playful carousel showcasing the rhythmic beats of drums, capturing the festive spirit. 

Let’s take a closer look at how brands have captured the essence of Lohri through their creative campaigns.

    Paper Boat drinks

    McDonald's in India

    Wendy's India

    Croma Retail

    Flipkart

    Dominos India

    Treebo Hotels

    Parle Hide and Seek

    Amul

    Cristos

    Zepto

    Shaadi.com

    Chingles Gums

    Cadbury Dairy Milk

    Mother Dairy Ice creams

