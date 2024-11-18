Brands turn Monday blues into marketing gold with humor & relatability

It’s that day again, when you wake up in the morning, look at your phone, and desperately wish it were still Sunday, just a few more hours of sleep would be perfect. But Monday has arrived, bringing with it a familiar heaviness, a reluctance to start the week. Known as ‘Monday mood’ or ‘Monday blues,’ this universal feeling of sluggishness and mild dread dates back to the 1700s when workers often took Mondays off after weekends of indulgence. Fast-forward to today, and what was once just a reluctant start to the workweek has transformed into a moment marketing opportunity for brands to engage their audiences in a playful, relatable way.

Brands across industries have cleverly decoded the Monday mood, using it as a tool to capture attention, connect emotionally, and increase engagement. Leveraging social media, they bring humour, empathy, and motivation to what would otherwise be a dreary day. From coffee promotions offering that extra boost to get people through the morning and showing off their Lattes or food platforms making us laugh throughout the day with their wit and humour. Brands are using Monday blues with strategies that consumers relate to. By offering content and promotions that acknowledge and ease the collective Monday struggle, brands are transforming an age-old cultural sentiment into a real-time marketing tactic.

We look at the social media strategies of a few brands that are particularly active on Mondays.

Swiggy

Swiggy uses its signature humour, incorporating relatable memes and witty posts to capture the essence of Monday blues. Whether through spot-on scenarios, funny questionnaires, or bizarre responses from followers, Swiggy transforms Monday into a laugh-worthy experience, offering a much-needed dose of joy amid the weekly slump.

The brand also engages its audience through polls, where people often compare Mondays to some of the worst things, further amplifying the relatable frustrations that many experience. By using humour as a tool, Swiggy not only entertains but also helps its followers navigate the start of the week with a smile.

Maddock

Maddock harnesses the power of memes, drawing from memorable scenes in their movies to amplify and convey their messages in a fun, engaging way. By tapping into the viral nature of meme culture, the production company makes its communication more relatable and accessible to a wider audience.

Using humour as a key element, Maddock's approach not only captures attention but also invites audiences to engage with their content in a more casual, enjoyable manner.

Zomato

Zomato, adopted a similar meme-based strategy to keep things lighthearted, and engages its audience by capturing the collective experience of a blue Monday morning. The brand doesn’t just stop at memes but takes it a step further by humorously taking aim at Monday itself through public polls and questionnaires. In these posts, followers often equate the dreaded day to vegetables like Tinda or Karele Ki Pakodi, foods commonly associated with a bitter taste, mirroring the mood of the day. This witty and playful approach resonates deeply with the frustrations many people feel at the start of the workweek, while also reinforcing Zomato's fun and relatable brand voice.

Blinkit

While Blinkit also uses memes to keep things lighthearted, they take it a step further by drawing on everyday experiences, such as the changing weather and how it impacts our moods or the very relatable monday blues. By weaving these relatable moments into their content, Blinkit creates a more personal connection with their audience. It’s not just about humour; it’s about understanding the little things that shape our daily lives and using them to build a stronger connection with their audience.

LinkedIn

If you browse through LinkedIn, you'll come across countless articles offering advice on how to stay productive on a blue Monday or how this one day can set the tone for the rest of the week. While these articles are often geared towards boosting efficiency, LinkedIn posts generally offer a different vibe. They tend to focus more on wholesome motivation and personal encouragement, reminding people that it's okay to take things one step at a time.

These posts don’t come with the usual productivity pressure. Instead, they offer a supportive nudge to simply hang in there and get through the day, making the message feel more like a gentle reminder to stay resilient, rather than a strict call to action.

Starbucks

Starbucks takes a distinct approach by highlighting its carefully crafted drinks and special offers, positioning them as the perfect remedy for the Monday blues. With an emphasis on indulgence and comfort, the brand leverages its menu as a quick pick-me-up, offering customers a moment of joy that helps lift their spirits. Whether it's a favourite beverage or a special deal, Starbucks provides a simple yet effective way to ease into the week, turning the Monday grind into a more enjoyable experience with a touch of comfort.

KFC

KFC takes a refreshingly straightforward approach by offering a no-fuss, feel-good solution to a challenging start to the week. The brand suggests treating yourself to a comforting meal whether it's a roll, a full bucket of chicken, or a refreshing soft drink.

This simple offering promises to make everything better, providing a comforting escape and a reminder that sometimes, a satisfying meal is all it takes to lift your spirits and turn things around. It's a reminder to indulge in comfort food when you need it most.

If we have missed out on any of your favourite 'Monday Blues' creatives or campaigns, write to us at content@socialsamosa.om or let us know in the comments below.