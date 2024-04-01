Brands prank consumers with faux products in April Fools Day campaigns

April Fools' Day, observed annually on April 1st, sees people playing pranks on their loved ones and as this ritual goes, brands have also joined in on the online fun. Some brands went all out, planning big pranks and campaigns, while others kept it simple with their creative posts.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend among brands to take April Fools' Day pranks to the next level by introducing fake products or services. These campaigns are meticulously planned to deceive users initially, only to reveal the prank later in the week. While some consumers may get momentarily fooled, the creativity of these campaigns is usually appreciated reinforcing brand loyalty.

In collaboration with Ola Cabs and Krutrim, Ola Electric unveiled the 'Ola Solo', an autonomous electric two-wheeler vehicle incorporating advanced AI technology. On a different note, Bingo! Mad Angles introduced a set of amusing GIFs named 'April Phool Day'.

Additionally, Ajio Life announced the launch of its revolutionary dress that changes shape, size and colour all at a single touch.

Here's a look at a few other brand campaigns that we came across:

Prime Video IN