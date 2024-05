Brands react to the onset of monsoon in Mumbai

Weren't we all shocked looking at the duststorm (or was it a windstorm or a rainstorm) unfolding outside of our windows? Well, we'd say it was a blessing in disguise helping us beat the scorching heat wave.

Brands were quick to jump on this bandwagon and make interesting memes about Mumbai's surprising weather conditions today.

Here's a look at few brand creatives that we came across.

Swiggy

Spotify India

Mumbai for the past one hour ⛈️#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/4zYv7CjGbt — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) May 13, 2024

Myntra

Fit check for Mumbai people today: pic.twitter.com/Ci7g7xF3kb — Myntra (@myntra) May 13, 2024

Swiggy Instamart

Yes Mumbaikars, we're delivering broom and dust pan in just 10 mins 🧹 https://t.co/AdWturxxA8 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 13, 2024

Disney Plus Hotstar

Swiggy Genie

mumbai ka weather ka bhi result aaya hai kya jo itna ro raha hai? 🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️ pic.twitter.com/qD1cJSsof0 — Swiggy Genie (@swiggy_genie) May 13, 2024

Uber India

EatSure

Zee Studios

Did you come across any other interesting brand creatives that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.