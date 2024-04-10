Brands infuse banter and evoke nostalgia in their Siblings' Day creatives

Isn't it true that our siblings are often our first and most cherished friends for life? The ones we share our earliest memories and occasional disagreements with, the companions we grow up alongside, and the supporters who remain by our side forever?

National Siblings Day, celebrated annually on April 10, is a day dedicated to celebrating the bonds and profound connections shared between siblings. It's a day that encourages us to cherish the memories, experiences, and moments of laughter and love that we share with our brothers and sisters while they play an important role in shaping who we are.

While we take this day as an opportunity to celebrate and cherish all the memories we made with our siblings, brands build on the spirit of Siblings Day as well. YouTube India shared a witty post showing how our siblings are the only ones who know all our 'inside jokes'. While, Netflix captured a relatable household situation with the phrase 'Teri meri banti nahi, par tere bina meri chalti bhi nahi,'. Similarly, Amazon TV posted a nostalgic message emphasizing how our siblings have been our 'jugaads' growing up when it came to managing our expenses.

Let's explore a few more Siblings' Day brand creatives that we came across.

Youtube India

Cadbury Dairy Milk

Ola Cabs

Netflix India

Teri meri banti nahi, tera bina meri chalti bhi nahi#SiblingsDay pic.twitter.com/KRESBpzgZn — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 10, 2024

MTV Beats

Amazon TV

Zepto

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating Siblings' Day that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.