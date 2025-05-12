Brands pay tribute as Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket

Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket after a stellar 123-match career didn’t just mark the end of an era for Indian cricket, it also triggered an emotional wave across the digital landscape. Brands, quick to tap into the cultural moment, paid creative tributes to the cricketing legend.

Swiggy Food led with a witty wordplay, saying, aam ka season aate hi cheeku retire hogaya, a nod to Kohli’s nickname Cheeku and the ongoing mango season, blending humour and heartbreak. Netflix India took a more heartfelt approach, likening the news to a painful season finale, calling Kohli their 'GOAT'.

The creative wave extended beyond cricket fandom, as brands across sectors aligned themselves with Kohli’s legacy, from his consistency and aggression to his class and leadership. These posts weren’t just moment marketing; they were love letters from a digital India raised on Kohli’s cover drives and charisma.

Here is a look at the brand creatives.

Swiggy Food

aam ka season aate hi cheeku retire hogaya 🥺💔 #ViratKohli𓃵 — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) May 12, 2025

Netflix India

No season finale ever hit this hard. You’ll forever be our GOAT, @imVkohli ❤️👑#ViratKohli𓃵 #TestCricket — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 12, 2025

Tinder India

This one hurts more than being seenzoned 🥹 https://t.co/yMGjyvnO4Z — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) May 12, 2025

Swiggy Instamart

Someone say pencil so this gets cancelled 😭😭😭🙏🏼 https://t.co/XVs4tZbM2S — Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 12, 2025

Upstox

9230 Runs

123 Matches

30 Hundreds

31 Fifties

46.85 Average

Win % as captain 58.82% (40/68)



Thank you King for the best bull run in Test cricket❤🐐 — Upstox (@upstox) May 12, 2025

Flipkart

Thank you for everything you did in white @imVkohli ! 🤍 Your jersey is well retired 👏 — Flipkart (@Flipkart) May 12, 2025

boAt

Monday vibes ruined 🥲



You will be missed in test cricket king! — boAt (@RockWithboAt) May 12, 2025

Prime Video India

to our King, thanks for the victories, trophies, and memories.



we'll miss you, No. 18 💙 pic.twitter.com/EstmMIVKeb — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 12, 2025

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Thank You, Virat. #269 👑



Test Cricket will never be the same again! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/7eAYipnzp1 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 12, 2025

Rajasthan Royals

Forever a fast bowler's favourite first slip 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gNO0hz7HsO — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 12, 2025

Shaadi.com