Brands pay tribute as Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket

Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket after a stellar 123-match career didn’t just mark the end of an era for Indian cricket, it also triggered an emotional wave across the digital landscape. Brands, quick to tap into the cultural moment, paid creative tributes to the cricketing legend.
Swiggy Food led with a witty wordplay, saying, aam ka season aate hi cheeku retire hogaya, a nod to Kohli’s nickname Cheeku and the ongoing mango season, blending humour and heartbreak. Netflix India took a more heartfelt approach, likening the news to a painful season finale, calling Kohli their 'GOAT'.
The creative wave extended beyond cricket fandom, as brands across sectors aligned themselves with Kohli’s legacy, from his consistency and aggression to his class and leadership. These posts weren’t just moment marketing; they were love letters from a digital India raised on Kohli’s cover drives and charisma.
Here is a look at the brand creatives.
Swiggy Food
aam ka season aate hi cheeku retire hogaya 🥺💔 #ViratKohli𓃵— Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) May 12, 2025
Netflix India
No season finale ever hit this hard. You’ll forever be our GOAT, @imVkohli ❤️👑#ViratKohli𓃵 #TestCricket— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 12, 2025
Tinder India
This one hurts more than being seenzoned 🥹 https://t.co/yMGjyvnO4Z— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) May 12, 2025
Swiggy Instamart
Someone say pencil so this gets cancelled 😭😭😭🙏🏼 https://t.co/XVs4tZbM2S— Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 12, 2025
Upstox
9230 Runs— Upstox (@upstox) May 12, 2025
123 Matches
30 Hundreds
31 Fifties
46.85 Average
Win % as captain 58.82% (40/68)
Thank you King for the best bull run in Test cricket❤🐐
Flipkart
Thank you for everything you did in white @imVkohli ! 🤍 Your jersey is well retired 👏— Flipkart (@Flipkart) May 12, 2025
boAt
Monday vibes ruined 🥲— boAt (@RockWithboAt) May 12, 2025
You will be missed in test cricket king!
Prime Video India
to our King, thanks for the victories, trophies, and memories.— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 12, 2025
we'll miss you, No. 18 💙 pic.twitter.com/EstmMIVKeb
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Thank You, Virat. #269 👑— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 12, 2025
Test Cricket will never be the same again! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/7eAYipnzp1
Rajasthan Royals
Forever a fast bowler's favourite first slip 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gNO0hz7HsO— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 12, 2025
Shaadi.com
Koi toh ro-ko is vidaai ko 😭😭#ViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) May 12, 2025
