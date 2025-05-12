Topical Spot

Brands pay tribute as Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket

From clever puns to emotional send-offs, brand creatives flooded social media as Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. In this piece, we look at how brands marked the moment.

Social Samosa
Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket after a stellar 123-match career didn’t just mark the end of an era for Indian cricket, it also triggered an emotional wave across the digital landscape. Brands, quick to tap into the cultural moment, paid creative tributes to the cricketing legend.

Swiggy Food led with a witty wordplay, saying, aam ka season aate hi cheeku retire hogaya, a nod to Kohli’s nickname Cheeku and the ongoing mango season, blending humour and heartbreak. Netflix India took a more heartfelt approach, likening the news to a painful season finale, calling Kohli their 'GOAT'.

The creative wave extended beyond cricket fandom, as brands across sectors aligned themselves with Kohli’s legacy, from his consistency and aggression to his class and leadership. These posts weren’t just moment marketing; they were love letters from a digital India raised on Kohli’s cover drives and charisma.

Here is a look at the brand creatives.

Did you come across any other interesting brand creatives on Virat Kohli's retirement from test cricket that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at content@socialsamosa.com.

