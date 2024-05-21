Brands urge citizens to vote with polling day creatives

With the fifth phase of the 2024 general elections taking place across the country, the city of Mumbai witnessed a significant voter turnout on May 20, 2024, as people lined up to cast their votes. Being a crucial event for the nation’s future, brands aimed to drive awareness and urge the populace to cast their votes and fulfill their duties towards the country.
The internet witnessed brands being cognizant of the elections and their importance. Creatives featured catchy one-liners and creative imagery with some brands rolling out offers for people who’d cast their votes. People could invoke these offers by showcasing their inked-finger marked by the iconic voter ink.
Here’s a list of creatives that urged people to exercise their democratic rights:
Skybags
The Sleep Company
McDonald's India
Express your right to vote and #MakeYourChoice today. pic.twitter.com/ieyYPXPgll— McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) May 20, 2024
Federal Bank
Amul
#Amul Topical: Stage 5 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024!#ECI #ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv #Elections2024 @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/gfQ8CpzRBt— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 19, 2024
Fevikwik
Cheezon ko jodna aur vote dena, dono chutki mein ho jaate hain! #Fevikwik #Elections pic.twitter.com/8cBipycXez— Fevikwik (@Fevikwik_tweets) May 20, 2024
Rapido
Voting is on you. Ride is on us.— Rapido (@rapidobikeapp) April 23, 2024
Celebrating the biggest festival of the world's largest democracy with @ECISVEEP
Rapido offers a free ride for voting to every Indian.
Use code: VOTENOW#SawaariZimmedaariKi 🗳️
Cadbury Dairy Milk
Vote for your sweet future! #LokSabhaElection2024 #Vote #CadburyDairyMilk #KuchAchhaHoJaayeKuchMeethaHoJaaye pic.twitter.com/vCraArt9hN— Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) April 24, 2024
Jeevansathi.com
For choosing For choosing— Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) April 19, 2024
right partner right leader pic.twitter.com/PySi2pqxoC
Ola
You focus on casting your vote. We’ll take care of everything else. Deal? #VoteForIndia pic.twitter.com/LDMeoiCpyE— Ola (@Olacabs) May 20, 2024
Blinkit
every vote counts 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/9hlOQ87AVm— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) May 20, 2024
Swiggy Dineout
Mumbai ka plan? Ekdum epic! Celebrate democracy all day today with 50% off on your favourite restaurants💯 #YourVoteMatters #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SHWCsEhgYf— Swiggy Dineout (@swiggydineout) May 20, 2024
Domino's India
Uber India