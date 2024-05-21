Brands urge citizens to vote with polling day creatives

With the fifth phase of the 2024 general elections taking place across the country, the city of Mumbai witnessed a significant voter turnout on May 20, 2024, as people lined up to cast their votes. Being a crucial event for the nation’s future, brands aimed to drive awareness and urge the populace to cast their votes and fulfill their duties towards the country.

The internet witnessed brands being cognizant of the elections and their importance. Creatives featured catchy one-liners and creative imagery with some brands rolling out offers for people who’d cast their votes. People could invoke these offers by showcasing their inked-finger marked by the iconic voter ink.

Here’s a list of creatives that urged people to exercise their democratic rights:

Skybags

The Sleep Company

McDonald's India

Federal Bank

Amul

Fevikwik

Cheezon ko jodna aur vote dena, dono chutki mein ho jaate hain! #Fevikwik #Elections pic.twitter.com/8cBipycXez — Fevikwik (@Fevikwik_tweets) May 20, 2024

Rapido

Voting is on you. Ride is on us.



Celebrating the biggest festival of the world's largest democracy with @ECISVEEP



Rapido offers a free ride for voting to every Indian.

Use code: VOTENOW#SawaariZimmedaariKi 🗳️ — Rapido (@rapidobikeapp) April 23, 2024

Cadbury Dairy Milk

Jeevansathi.com

For choosing For choosing

right partner right leader pic.twitter.com/PySi2pqxoC — Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) April 19, 2024

Ola

You focus on casting your vote. We’ll take care of everything else. Deal? #VoteForIndia pic.twitter.com/LDMeoiCpyE — Ola (@Olacabs) May 20, 2024

Blinkit

Swiggy Dineout

Mumbai ka plan? Ekdum epic! Celebrate democracy all day today with 50% off on your favourite restaurants💯 #YourVoteMatters #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SHWCsEhgYf — Swiggy Dineout (@swiggydineout) May 20, 2024

Domino's India

Uber India