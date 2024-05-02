Campaigns that have attempted to break the stigma around mental health over the years

Most of us have often at least once in our life heard the people around us use words like, 'Oh, I'm feeling depressed', and 'Oh, this gives me OCD' without really understanding the meaning, depth and pain these words cause to the individuals that experience them.

When someone has depression, it's more than just a bad day. It can mean feeling hopeless, tired all the time, and like nothing is worth doing. Obsessive-compulsive disorder, on the other hand, can make someone feel like they have to do things in a certain way or else something bad will happen. These aren't just phases; they're real challenges that need support and understanding.

Fortunately, people are starting to understand mental health a lot more today with some brands using their influence to help. They're creating campaigns to raise awareness and help people understand what it's like to deal with mental health issues.

Every year, the month of May is dedicated to Mental Health Awareness Month. Let's explore a few past campaigns by brands and examine how they've addressed the topic of mental health. This listicle compiles some of the most notable campaigns from various brands over the years.

Prega News' campaign, #YourSecondHome, tackled the sensitive topic of postpartum depression over six years ago, highlighting the challenges working women face as they balance job responsibilities with the stress of caring for a newborn. While most women in India are still unaware of this sensitive topic, Prega News aimed at making more people understand and realize that it exists. Additionally, Bournvita's 'Get That Message' campaign, launched two years ago, focused on raising awareness about children's mental and emotional well-being. Developed by Ogilvy, the campaign was created in collaboration with The MINDS Foundation.

Let's look at some notable past efforts by Indian brands to see how these campaigns have made a difference.

