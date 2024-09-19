Celebrating Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic ads on her birthday

On Kareena Kapoor's birthday, we celebrate one of Bollywood's most beloved stars by revisiting some of her iconic advertisements. Known for her vibrant screen presence and magnetic charm, 'Bebo' has been the face of countless brands, leaving an indelible mark on the world of advertising.

Her career in endorsements began with memorable campaigns like Pepsi and Boroplus TVCs, where her natural charisma and relatability made the product a household name.

Kapoor's ad for Mirinda remains a nostalgic favorite, evoking fond memories of her early days in the industry.The Pepsi 'Dil Mange More' commercial, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and the melodious Adnan Sami, captured a generation's imagination and solidified her status as a top-endorser. These campaigns highlight Kareena’s versatility and reflect the shifting dynamics of celebrity endorsements in India.

As per the 'Celebrity Brand Ranking' published by Kroll last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan is top fifteenth endorser with a brand value of $52.6 million. Her timeless appeal is also seen in one of her recent ads, Ranjhan Aya ad film by Masaba that showcased her evolution in the field, blending fashion with her elegance.

As we celebrate Kareena’s contribution to advertising, her ad campaigns remind us of her ability to evolve with the times while maintaining her unique appeal. Join us in revisiting these iconic commercials and celebrating her lasting influence on the world of brand endorsements.

Pepsi - Ye dil Mange More

A weekend in Windsor - Airbnb

Kareena Kapoor- Signature Blanket

BoroPlus Antiseptic Cream

Marvel Tea

Kurkure

Q Mobile Pakistan

Limca

Pepsi

Sony BBC Earth

Raanjhan Aaya - Masaba

Sardi se suraksha- Emami India

Pepperfry

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

