Diwali ads 2023 that stand out with their illuminating spirit

Diwali is celebrated across the country amidst the company of loved ones, and this year brands try to mimic the warmth of the festival of lights with their ad campaigns.

Nishita Kunder
Nov 10, 2023 09:00 IST
Diwali is a whirlwind of a festival with year-long anticipation culminating in a month-long celebration. Rows of colourful diyas, pujas, ornate rangolis, and delicacies that are prepared once a year are visible across the country. The festival of lights stamps a special importance in everyone’s life and people look forward to every Diwali to add more memories to that treasured trove.

Brands use the celebration to represent the feelings of bliss, familial love, devotion, and the celebrations that tie everything together through their Diwali campaigns. This year, brands 

Mamaearth #GoodnesMakesYouBeautiful campaign showcased various people helping out others and being 'beautiful'. The ad campaign urged audiences to beautify Diwali with good deeds and by lending a helping hand to others.

Vivo with #JoyOfHomecoming portrayed the plight of a new father spending his first Diwali as a father away from his daughter. He tries to connect with her via video call as he travels the world but to no avail. He is at last compelled to come back to his family as Diwali is a celebration, best enjoyed with family and loved ones. 

Here are a few of the Diwali ad campaigns of 2023 that sparked emotions of joy, warmth and togetherness.

Mamaearth

 

Amazon

Real Juice

 

HP

 

Cadbury

Vivo

 

Tanishq

 

 

Realme

 

 

Harpic

 

 

McDonald's

 

 

Epson India

 

 

