Evergreen ads that hold relevance on Gandhi Jayanti

"You must be the change you wish to see in the world." Almost everyone is aware of the famous quote shared by Mahatma Gandhi. October 2 marks 155 years since the birth of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. The Indian lawyer led our country to freedom from British colonial rule in 1947 and is known as The Father of the Nation.

Known for practising what he preached, the freedom fighter was known for values that the world attempts to follow. These values include Truth (Satya), Nonviolence (Ahimsa), Non-Stealing (Asteya), Fearlessness (Abhaya), Equality (Sarvodaya), Swadeshi (Self-Sufficiency), Removal of Untouchability (Sarva Dharma Samabhava) and more. While it has been decades since a free India, often Indians forget the values he stood for. Over the years, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated every year on his birth anniversary, brands have attempted to remind individuals of the importance of learning from Gandhi’s teachings.

Take Hindustan Unilever for example. The company released an advertisement ‘The Day Gandhiji Returned’ that would show how Gandhi would react to seeing India today. The ad pressed upon the importance of keeping our country clean, and the importance of avoiding littering the streets of India by emphasising the matter of ‘Swachh Bharat’. Similarly, Lifebuoy in its ad, ‘Little Gandhi’ focused on a similar thought, bringing children into the mix wherein the little band takes to cleaning the streets.

Not just in India, but even globally, Gandhiji’s values have had an impact. Apple with its ‘Think Different’ advertisement, featured well-known global leaders who fought for injustice and set the tone for the rest of the globe. The ad showed how change can only be brought about by being the change yourself.

This Gandhi Jayanti, we look at advertisements that highlight the freedom fighter’s impact and preached his values.

Lifebuoy - Little Gandhi

HUL - The Day Gandhiji Returned

Apple’s Think Different

BYJU - Bapu ki Awaz

Tata Salt - M.G. Road

Telecom Italia

Manyavar - Cute little boy imitates Gandhiji



Indian Oil Corporation Limited - Gandhi Jayanti

Eicher Truck and Buses - Ahimsa Ka Raasta

Star Sports - Change within: Celebrate the Mahatma