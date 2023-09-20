Advertisment
Brands pour in their love for Bappa with Ganesh Chaturthi Creatives

Celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesha, brands went all in showcasing their love and adoration with campaigns and Ganesh Chaturthi creatives.

Harshal Thakur
Sep 20, 2023 18:44 IST
Every year, India revels in festivities as it welcomes Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Being one of the largest festivals celebrated throughout the country, Ganesh Chaturthi sees devotees gather and celebrate Ganpati Bappa’s arrival in large processions. As people devour ‘modaks’ and install Ganesha’s clay idols, the festival brings in new hope and instils a wave of energy among the masses. 

Riding on this energetic bandwagon, like every year, this year too, brands celebrated Bappa's arrival with creatives. Ganesh Chaturthi creatives took the internet by storm featuring modaks, mooshika, Ganesha’s tusks and several other elements associated with God. 

This year, some brands went all in on the festival, launching campaigns involving Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. PayTM showcased how the app has helped merchants with smooth transactions during the festive season, MG Motors used AI to celebrate #OurEverydayVignaharta and more. 

Here are the Ganesh Chaturthi brand creatives and campaigns that caught our attention:

 

