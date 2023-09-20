Brands pour in their love for Bappa with Ganesh Chaturthi Creatives

Every year, India revels in festivities as it welcomes Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Being one of the largest festivals celebrated throughout the country, Ganesh Chaturthi sees devotees gather and celebrate Ganpati Bappa’s arrival in large processions. As people devour ‘modaks’ and install Ganesha’s clay idols, the festival brings in new hope and instils a wave of energy among the masses.
Riding on this energetic bandwagon, like every year, this year too, brands celebrated Bappa's arrival with creatives. Ganesh Chaturthi creatives took the internet by storm featuring modaks, mooshika, Ganesha’s tusks and several other elements associated with God.
This year, some brands went all in on the festival, launching campaigns involving Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. PayTM showcased how the app has helped merchants with smooth transactions during the festive season, MG Motors used AI to celebrate #OurEverydayVignaharta and more.
Here are the Ganesh Chaturthi brand creatives and campaigns that caught our attention:
Paytm
India celebrates #Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune!— Paytm (@Paytm) September 17, 2023
From digital donations & lightning fast transactions on Paytm card machines to instant audio alerts for every digital payment, Paytm’s dynamic QR is everywhere! ❤️ UPI
Cash nahi, Paytm Karo! 🚀… pic.twitter.com/oN51Yp4Iz8
Cadbury Dairy Milk
Post copy:— Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) September 18, 2023
To the sweetness we share in celebration of Bappa’s arrival in our homes. #HappyGaneshChaturthi #KuchAchhaHoJaayeKuchMeethaHoJaaye #CadburyDairyMilk pic.twitter.com/dxlO2WW3RY
MG Motors
Zomato
Ek Do Teen Chaar🥁— zomato (@zomato) September 18, 2023
aise kaise bhool gaye yaar? pic.twitter.com/WRIIiVnZM6
Realme India
May the divine aura of #LordGanesha fill your home with positivity and happiness. 🕊️🌼#HappyGaneshChaturthi2023 pic.twitter.com/ckQaZNynDD— realme (@realmeIndia) September 19, 2023
Xiaomi India
Xiaomi India wishes you a joyous and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi!— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 18, 2023
May the blessings of Lord Ganesha fill your home with happiness and success. 🐘✨ #GanpatiBappaMorya #XiaomiIndia #GaneshChaturthi #HappyGaneshChaturthi #GaneshFestival pic.twitter.com/nmvdeNfTwN
boAt
Goosebumps you get when 'Deva Shri Ganesha' plays 😍🎶#HappyGaneshChaturthi— boAt (@RockWithboAt) September 19, 2023
PVR Cinemas
May Lord Ganesha bless you with blockbuster moments this Chaturthi! 🎬✨— P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) September 19, 2023
PVR wishes you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. 🌟
.#GaneshChaturthi #LordGanesha #HappyGaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2023 #BestWishes #PVRINOX pic.twitter.com/yXpX8AkCVS
BookMyShow
May Bappa bless everyone with…— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 19, 2023
- Work free weekends 🥳
- More pocket money to attend that gig 👀
- Friends who don’t ditch on plans 🥰
- Partners who take you on movie dates 🍿
- Chutti during the Visarjan
Wait, did I just say chutti? 😋 pic.twitter.com/TmN9Pqzr92
Pizza Hut India
Wishing everyone a very #HappyGaneshChaturthi, filled with more modaks and pizzas this year! 🥰✨🍕#PizzaHut #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya #Ganpati #HutLovers pic.twitter.com/4NO9gFx1FL— Pizza Hut India (@PizzaHutIN) September 19, 2023
Burger King India
Wishing everyone an auspicious #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/JqW0KImr4C— BurgerKingIndia (@burgerkingindia) September 19, 2023
HDFC Bank
Keep your interest in Aartis, Modak, and Celebration rising, and let good fortune compound in your life.— HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) September 19, 2023
HDFC Bank wishes you and your family a happy #GaneshChaturthi #HDFCBank #Bank #Finance #Cards #GaneshChaturthi2023 #Happiness #Ganpati pic.twitter.com/lCQ2cnY0fS
Uber India
Aala re aala, Bappa ani Mushak aala! 🎊#GaneshChaturthi2023 pic.twitter.com/SpGeSAQ5X4— Uber India (@Uber_India) September 18, 2023
Swiggy
wishing everyone happy #GaneshChaturthi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SLpSjDMiPV— Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 19, 2023
Swiggy Instamart
All the other sweets must be so jealous of modak cause it appears once a year and has a huge fan following 🫣#HappyGaneshChaturthi— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) September 19, 2023
FeviKwik
So lucky to be able to rely on Oh My Friend Ganesha 🙏🏼#Fevikwik #PhenkoNahiJodo #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/Tcmvy1HYru— Fevikwik (@Fevikwik_tweets) September 19, 2023
IndiGo
Bappa is coming home! #HappyGaneshChaturthi #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/v1YH6gf3lW— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 19, 2023
McDonald's India
Paper Boat
Netflix India
Bumble India
Happydent India
Oral-B India