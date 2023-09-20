Brands pour in their love for Bappa with Ganesh Chaturthi Creatives

Every year, India revels in festivities as it welcomes Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Being one of the largest festivals celebrated throughout the country, Ganesh Chaturthi sees devotees gather and celebrate Ganpati Bappa’s arrival in large processions. As people devour ‘modaks’ and install Ganesha’s clay idols, the festival brings in new hope and instils a wave of energy among the masses.

Riding on this energetic bandwagon, like every year, this year too, brands celebrated Bappa's arrival with creatives. Ganesh Chaturthi creatives took the internet by storm featuring modaks, mooshika, Ganesha’s tusks and several other elements associated with God.

This year, some brands went all in on the festival, launching campaigns involving Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. PayTM showcased how the app has helped merchants with smooth transactions during the festive season, MG Motors used AI to celebrate #OurEverydayVignaharta and more.

Here are the Ganesh Chaturthi brand creatives and campaigns that caught our attention:

Paytm

India celebrates #Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune!



From digital donations & lightning fast transactions on Paytm card machines to instant audio alerts for every digital payment, Paytm’s dynamic QR is everywhere! ❤️ UPI



Cash nahi, Paytm Karo! 🚀… pic.twitter.com/oN51Yp4Iz8 — Paytm (@Paytm) September 17, 2023

Cadbury Dairy Milk

Post copy:

To the sweetness we share in celebration of Bappa’s arrival in our homes. ​#HappyGaneshChaturthi #KuchAchhaHoJaayeKuchMeethaHoJaaye #CadburyDairyMilk pic.twitter.com/dxlO2WW3RY — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) September 18, 2023

MG Motors

Zomato

Ek Do Teen Chaar🥁

aise kaise bhool gaye yaar? pic.twitter.com/WRIIiVnZM6 — zomato (@zomato) September 18, 2023

Realme India

May the divine aura of #LordGanesha fill your home with positivity and happiness. 🕊️🌼#HappyGaneshChaturthi2023 pic.twitter.com/ckQaZNynDD — realme (@realmeIndia) September 19, 2023

Xiaomi India

Xiaomi India wishes you a joyous and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi!



May the blessings of Lord Ganesha fill your home with happiness and success. 🐘✨ #GanpatiBappaMorya #XiaomiIndia #GaneshChaturthi #HappyGaneshChaturthi #GaneshFestival pic.twitter.com/nmvdeNfTwN — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 18, 2023

boAt

Goosebumps you get when 'Deva Shri Ganesha' plays 😍🎶#HappyGaneshChaturthi — boAt (@RockWithboAt) September 19, 2023

PVR Cinemas

May Lord Ganesha bless you with blockbuster moments this Chaturthi! 🎬✨

PVR wishes you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. 🌟

.

.

.#GaneshChaturthi #LordGanesha #HappyGaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2023 #BestWishes #PVRINOX pic.twitter.com/yXpX8AkCVS — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) September 19, 2023

BookMyShow

May Bappa bless everyone with…

- Work free weekends 🥳

- More pocket money to attend that gig 👀

- Friends who don’t ditch on plans 🥰

- Partners who take you on movie dates 🍿

- Chutti during the Visarjan

Wait, did I just say chutti? 😋 pic.twitter.com/TmN9Pqzr92 — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 19, 2023

Pizza Hut India

Burger King India

HDFC Bank

Uber India

Swiggy

Swiggy Instamart

All the other sweets must be so jealous of modak cause it appears once a year and has a huge fan following 🫣#HappyGaneshChaturthi — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) September 19, 2023

FeviKwik

IndiGo

McDonald's India

Paper Boat

Netflix India

Bumble India

Happydent India

Oral-B India