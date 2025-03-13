Holi 2025 campaigns that celebrate inclusivity & imagination

Holi, known as the festival of colors, is a vibrant celebration of unity and joy, marking the arrival of spring in India. For industries like FMCG, fashion, and home decor, Holi is a crucial time to connect with consumers through lively and impactful campaigns. Over the years, brands have used Holi's spirit to create memorable advertisements centered around themes of inclusivity, friendship, celebration and communal harmony.

This year, brands have launched campaigns reflecting both creativity and social messaging. Anmol Industries’ '#HarPalAnmol' campaign highlights inclusivity by focusing on people with vitiligo, challenging social stigmas through a touching story of a young girl hesitant to join Holi celebrations. The ad shows how a simple act of kindness helps her overcome her fears and embrace the festivities. Edelweiss Mutual Fund's 'Soch Se Aage' campaign encourages parents to invest in their children’s future, using the story of a boy excluded from a football game for not having a jersey. His friends, in a heartwarming gesture, use Holi colours to unite the team and break down barriers.

These campaigns not only capture Holi's festive essence but also promote messages of inclusion, creativity, and forward thinking.

Here is a look at the campaigns of 2025 that stood out.

