Hrithik Roshan: The evolution of a Bollywood star in 25 Years of ads

Hrithik Roshan, often also called Bollywood’s Greek God, turns 51 today and completes 25 remarkable years in the film industry. His debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai wasn’t just the start of his acting career; it was the beginning of a journey that would make him one of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema. The film broke records and earned him his first Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Debut – a feat that was only the start of his incredible career.

That same year, Hrithik made his first appearance in the advertising world with Coca-Cola’s Diwali campaign, alongside supermodel Aditi Govitrikar. The ad reflected the excitement and charm of his newfound stardom, setting the stage for a long and successful run in the world of endorsements.

Over the years, Hrithik’s disciplined lifestyle, fitness, and versatile appeal have made him the face of brands across categories – from beverages like Mountain Dew to lifestyle and tech brands such as Hero MotoCorp and Mobil. His popularity isn’t just limited to India; in 2024, he ranked 11th on the list of celebrities with the highest brand value, worth $78.5 million globally.

Beyond endorsements, Hrithik took his passion for fitness to another level by launching his own brand, HRX, which is now valued at ₹1000 crore.

As Hrithik celebrates another milestone, we look back at some of his most memorable ads – campaigns that highlight his enduring charm and ability to connect with people across generations.

