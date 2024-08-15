Independence Day campaigns 2024 highlight India's unity, progress & strength

Independence Day is more than just a date on the calendar—it's a reminder of the sacrifices and dreams that built our nation. As we raise the tricolour high, we must remember all that our ancestors sacrificed for us to be here today.

This day, celebrated annually on August 15th, is a day commemorating the nation's liberation from British colonial rule in 1947, marking the birth of the largest democracy in the world. From the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort in New Delhi to patriotic displays in schools, communities, and homes, Independence Day unites us all.

The theme for this year, ‘Viksit Bharat,’ reflects the government's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. This theme is not just a celebration of past achievements but also a forward-looking commitment to realising the country's full potential in the coming decades.

This day goes beyond just flags and national pride; as brands use this opportunity to showcase India's diversity, unity and progress. JSW Paints celebrated Independence Day with a new film that highlighted the significance of the Indian flag's colours —saffron, white, green, and blue. Created by TBWA\India, the campaign showcases school kids playing a colour game, with blue symbolising progress.

Additionally, MediBuddy's campaign linked personal health with national strength. Titled 'Empowering a Healthier, Stronger India,' it urged people to view their well-being as a key part of national progress, celebrating Independence Day by focusing on health.



Here's a look at a few other brand campaigns for the 78th Independence Day.

