Indian brands capture key highlights from the Oscars 2024 with relatable creatives

The Oscars, the grand celebration of cinema, captivate audiences worldwide annually with brands now capitalising on 'moment marketing' during the awards, rapidly creating and sharing real-time content. This approach enables brands to engage with the audience and make an instant impact making it a fast and effective strategy for brands to stand out during the Oscars.

This year, The Souled Store showcased its creativity with memes related to John Cena's Oscars stunt, cleverly tying it to a similar incident by Aamir Khan in the Indian film industry. Oral B, on the other hand, took advantage of the trend to promote its toothbrushes, highlighting how using its product could lead to the healthiest smiles worldwide. Popular brands, including Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit also jumped in on the Oscars trend. This reflects how brands utilised the Oscars moment to connect with their audience through humor and relatable content.

Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across:

Swiggy

Zomato

Shaadi.com

Who called it husband and not best actor in a supporting role (male) — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) March 11, 2024

Flipkart

Swiggy Instamart

Potato won the best vegetable award for playing multiple roles at one time #Oscar pic.twitter.com/ru8T55EqZW — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) March 11, 2024

Blinkit

The Souled Store

Oral B India

ABC Life Insurance

#Oscars24 to anyone who chose Life Insurance today. @Social_Samosa — ABC - Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (@abclifeinsure) March 11, 2024

Youtube India

everyone thinking what to comment for the winning post rn#Oscars pic.twitter.com/q55j9ai0gJ — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) March 11, 2024

Tic Tac India

Netflix India

Guess you could say lately he’s been Killian Murphy 💅😮‍💨 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Lw4Uju6eiu — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 11, 2024

Disney Plus Hotstar

*I’ve waited a whole year for this music*



The music: “AND THE OSCAR GOES TO……… “#Oscars — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 10, 2024

Ixigo

Me if there was an #Oscar for cancelling a trip last minute 🥲 pic.twitter.com/hlIVyKu5OS — ixigo (@ixigo) March 11, 2024

boAt

me thanking my playlist for getting me through life#Oscars pic.twitter.com/GMh4LA3pFy — boAt (@RockWithboAt) March 11, 2024

Jio Cinema

Congratulations to Robert Downey Jr on his @theacademy win for Best Supporting Actor.



Oppenheimer streaming on #JioCinema March 21 onwards.



Available in English & Hindi#OppenheimerOnJioCinema #PeacockHubOnJioCinema #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vdBnttL9gj — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 11, 2024

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating the 2024 Oscars that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.