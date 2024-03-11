Advertisment
Topical Spot

Indian brands capture key highlights from the Oscars 2024 with relatable creatives

A global celebration of cinema, The Oscars, offered brands a global platform for impactful 'moment marketing,' allowing them to swiftly engage and stand out during the awards. Here are a few brand creatives that we came across.

author-image
Hiya Rupreja
Updated On
New Update
oscars fi

The Oscars, the grand celebration of cinema, captivate audiences worldwide annually with brands now capitalising on 'moment marketing' during the awards, rapidly creating and sharing real-time content. This approach enables brands to engage with the audience and make an instant impact making it a fast and effective strategy for brands to stand out during the Oscars.

This year, The Souled Store showcased its creativity with memes related to John Cena's Oscars stunt, cleverly tying it to a similar incident by Aamir Khan in the Indian film industry. Oral B, on the other hand, took advantage of the trend to promote its toothbrushes, highlighting how using its product could lead to the healthiest smiles worldwide. Popular brands, including Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit also jumped in on the Oscars trend. This reflects how brands utilised the Oscars moment to connect with their audience through humor and relatable content.

Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across: 

 

Swiggy

 

Zomato 

 

Shaadi.com 

 

Flipkart

 

Swiggy Instamart 

 

Blinkit 

 

The Souled Store 

 

Oral B India 

 

ABC Life Insurance 

 

Youtube India 

 

Tic Tac India 

 

Netflix India 

 

Disney Plus Hotstar 

 

Ixigo

 

boAt

 

Jio Cinema

 

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating the 2024 Oscars that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below. 

Oscars Oscars 2024 Oscar Brand Creatives