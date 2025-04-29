Indian campaigns that made their mark at Spikes Asia 2025

Spikes Asia 2025 saw a diverse range of campaigns recognised for their creativity, cultural insight, and impact. McCann Worldgroup India was named Agency of the Year, earning a total of seven awards across categories, including a Grand Prix, one Glass Spike, three Golds, and two Silvers.
The agency’s campaign 'Fit My Feet' for Buckaroo Footwear, which focused on inclusive design for medical footwear, won the Grand Prix in the Design category. It also received a Gold Spike in Brand Experience & Activation: Breakthrough on a Budget and a Silver Spike in Brand Experience & Activation: Single Market Campaign.
Another campaign from McCann, 'Dabba Savings Account' for ESAF Small Finance Bank, was recognised for its approach to financial inclusion. It won two Gold Spikes for Customer Acquisition & Retention across different categories, a Silver Spike for Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight, and the Glass Spike for its contribution to social change.
The 2025 edition featured a wide array of work from agencies across the region. Below is a complete list of all the campaigns that won this year.
Motorola - Deep Connect
Agency: Dentsu Creative
GOLD 2 | SILVER 1 | BRONZE 2
Neeman's Shoes - Are Those Neeman's Shoes Phone Hack
Agency: VML
BRONZE 1
Buckaroo Footwear - Fit My Feet Kit
Agency: McCann
GRAND PRIX 1 | GOLD 1 | SILVER 1
ESAF Small Finance Bank - Dabba Savings Account
Agency: McCann
GOLD 2 | SILVER 1 | GLASS 1
Titan Eye+ - Eye Test Menu
Agency: Ogilvy
GRAND PRIX 1 | GOLD 1 | SILVER 1
Gatorade - Turf Finder
Agency: Leo
GRAND PRIX 1 | SILVER 1 | BRONZE 1
Oreo - History in the Baking
Agency: Leo
BRONZE 3
The Times of India - Ink of Democracy
Agency: Havas Creative
GRAND PRIX 1 | GOLD 3 | SILVER 1 | BRONZE 1
Lay’s - Project Farm Equal
Agency: Leo
BRONZE 2
Savlon - Handwash Legend
Agency: Ogilvy
SILVER 3 | BRONZE 1
St. Jude India Childcare Centre - The Impossible Choice
Agency: Ogilvy
GOLD 2 | SILVER 1
Steadfast Shredders Paper - The Arms Deal
Agency: DDB Mudra Group
BRONZE 1
Quaker - Dohale Jevan Poshanchi Vaati - A fight against malnutrition