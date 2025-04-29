Indian campaigns that made their mark at Spikes Asia 2025

Spikes Asia 2025 saw a diverse range of campaigns recognised for their creativity, cultural insight, and impact. McCann Worldgroup India was named Agency of the Year, earning a total of seven awards across categories, including a Grand Prix, one Glass Spike, three Golds, and two Silvers.

The agency’s campaign 'Fit My Feet' for Buckaroo Footwear, which focused on inclusive design for medical footwear, won the Grand Prix in the Design category. It also received a Gold Spike in Brand Experience & Activation: Breakthrough on a Budget and a Silver Spike in Brand Experience & Activation: Single Market Campaign.

Another campaign from McCann, 'Dabba Savings Account' for ESAF Small Finance Bank, was recognised for its approach to financial inclusion. It won two Gold Spikes for Customer Acquisition & Retention across different categories, a Silver Spike for Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight, and the Glass Spike for its contribution to social change.

The 2025 edition featured a wide array of work from agencies across the region. Below is a complete list of all the campaigns that won this year.

Motorola - Deep Connect

Agency: Dentsu Creative

GOLD 2 | SILVER 1 | BRONZE 2

Neeman's Shoes - Are Those Neeman's Shoes Phone Hack

Agency: VML

BRONZE 1

Buckaroo Footwear - Fit My Feet Kit

Agency: McCann

GRAND PRIX 1 | GOLD 1 | SILVER 1

ESAF Small Finance Bank - Dabba Savings Account

Agency: McCann

GOLD 2 | SILVER 1 | GLASS 1

Titan Eye+ - Eye Test Menu

Agency: Ogilvy

GRAND PRIX 1 | GOLD 1 | SILVER 1

Gatorade - Turf Finder

Agency: Leo

GRAND PRIX 1 | SILVER 1 | BRONZE 1

Oreo - History in the Baking

Agency: Leo

BRONZE 3

The Times of India - Ink of Democracy

Agency: Havas Creative

GRAND PRIX 1 | GOLD 3 | SILVER 1 | BRONZE 1

Lay’s - Project Farm Equal

Agency: Leo

BRONZE 2

Savlon - Handwash Legend

Agency: Ogilvy

SILVER 3 | BRONZE 1

St. Jude India Childcare Centre - The Impossible Choice

Agency: Ogilvy

GOLD 2 | SILVER 1

Steadfast Shredders Paper - The Arms Deal

Agency: DDB Mudra Group

BRONZE 1

Quaker - Dohale Jevan Poshanchi Vaati - A fight against malnutrition

Agency: Leo

GOLD 1 | SILVER 1 | BRONZE 1

Jindal Steel - The Steel of India

Production House: Early Man Film

GRAND PRIX 1 | SILVER 2

Zivame - Museum of Boobs

Production House: Footloose Films

BRONZE 2

Apple - Work Is Worth It

Agency: TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

BRONZE 1

Stayfree - Talk To Your Son

Agency: DDB Mudra Group

SILVER 1

Agency: VML

BRONZE 1

Coca-Cola - Sing to Remember

Agency: VML

SILVER 1

Cadbury 5 Star - Erase Valentine's Day

Agency: Ogilvy

SILVER 1

HDFC Bank - Lulumelon EOSS

Agency: FCB Kinnect

BRONZE 1

Coke Studio - The Girl Who Played The Tutari

Agency: VML

BRONZE 1

Stir - Untangling the Politics of Hair

Agency: FCB India

GRAND PRIX 1

The Times of India - #UnplasticIndia

Agency: VML

BRONZE 1