Brands turn Instagram's long-post glitch into a moment marketing trend

As you browse through your Instagram feed today, get ready for some endless scrolling.

Last week, a new glitch surfaced on the photo-sharing app, allowing users to post extra-long images on their Instagram feeds. These images are attention-grabbing because they take a while to scroll past. Typically, Instagram restricts portrait photos to fit the size of your screen. However, due to the recent glitch on Instagram, users are posting unusually long images, changing the way people scroll through their feeds. Instead of the usual size, these images stretch beyond the screen's limits, making users pinch and swipe more to see them fully. This trend, known as the #TheGiraffeTrend, is catching on as users share these elongated posts, which resemble the neck of a giraffe.

Hopping on this trend, many brands have created their own versions of the glitch, turning it into a moment marketing. Swiggy Instamart, quite literally, adhered to #TheGiraffeTrend, urging their followers to scroll through a lengthy post of a giraffe to uncover what the giraffe is sipping on at the end of it.

On the other hand, Fevikwik India stirred nostalgia by featuring one of our childhood favourites, the Humpty Dumpty rhyme, in their long post. In their creative depiction, Humpty Dumpty's fall served as a playful reminder of Fevikwik's adhesive qualities, reassuring viewers that they could rely on Fevikwik to fix any mishaps.

Other brands such as Vadilal Global Ice Creams, TLC India, Kurl On, and others also jumped on the trend, linking it to their products and presenting elongated posts.

Let's have a look at a few #TheGiraffeTrend brand creatives that we came across.

Vadilal Icecreams India

Vadilal Global

Animal Planet India

Kurl On

TLC India

Chutnefy

Discovery Channel India

Zeiss Vision India

Mario Foods

Kuwy Technology

Sunrise Hyderabad

Smartsters

Wow! Chicken

If your favourite #TheGiraffeTrend brand creative didn't make it to the list, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.