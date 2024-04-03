IPL campaigns 2024: A star-studded affair with a mix of quirky storytelling

The Indian Premier League, a prominent sporting event and an annual extravaganza for advertisers, has commenced with a range of brands unveiling their IPL campaigns for 2024 including official partners and sponsors of teams. This list includes a variety of sectors, including mobile gaming and fantasy sports platforms, sportswear brands, as well as the usual quick service restaurants, online marketplaces, automobiles, and more. While IPL is primarily recognised for its thrilling matches, the strategic use of advertising is equally significant. IPL ads are seen everywhere, from towering billboards to the display of sponsor logos on players' jerseys and extensive online campaigns. IPL is also an annual gala of star-studded ads and so far, 2024 has also seen a heavy focus on celebrities.

The fantasy gaming app, Dream11, is celebrating men's IPL 2024 cricket fervor with a star-studded campaign that marries the thrill of cricket with the drama of loyalty. Moving beyond the actor vs cricketer face-off, this year's campaign delves into the heart of personal connections—pitting friend against friend, sibling against sibling, and even in-laws against each other engaging in lively exchanges and witty banter. Featuring an array of cricketers, actors, pop culture icons, and digital creators, alongside revered legends of Indian cricket, the campaign captures the essence of camaraderie and rivalry, all while reinforcing the mantra: Team se bada kuch nahi. Cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant have already taken to social media to spread the campaign's message.

Meanwhile, Cadbury Dairy Milk aims to touch hearts with its #ThankYouFirstCoach campaign, paying tribute to the unsung heroes of cricket—the mentors and coaches. With narratives centered around the first coaches of cricket stars like Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians and KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants, the campaign crafts a narrative of gratitude and recognition. It transitions from the streets where dreams were born to the grand stadiums where they are realised, inviting fans to join in by honoring their own first mentors.

In a significant development this year, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and The Walt Disney Company have agreed to merge their digital streaming and television assets in India. The entity also has exclusive rights to sporting events like IPL. On the opening day, Disney Star clocked over 16.8 crore viewers while streaming platform JioCinema broke its previous records, amassing 590 million video views.

