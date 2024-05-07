Advertisment
Met Gala 2024: Brands turn the event into a meme fest

Hiya Rupreja
Met Gala 2024

With the arrival of the first Monday of May, also comes the arrival of the Met Gala; The world's most prestigious fashion event. This year's theme for the Met was the 'Garden of Time', with the exhibit showcasing about 250 rare pieces from the costume institute's permanent collection. 

While we were busy admiring attendees like Zendaya, Alia Bhatt, and Mona Patel, brands didn't miss the opportunity to cover the event in real-time on X (formerly known as Twitter). They used popular meme formats to make the event's coverage more engaging and relatable to a broader audience. By integrating humour and pop culture references, these brands transformed a high-profile event into a more entertaining experience, capturing the attention of netizens.

While BlinkIt created memes surrounding Doja Cat's 'towel outfit', they cleverly used the opportunity to promote their rapid delivery service, suggesting that customers could achieve a similar look within just ten minutes.

On the other hand, Bewakoof took a more humorous route, using a well-known Bollywood reference to engage their audience. They tweeted about the possibility of Shahrukh Khan attending the Met Gala, playfully remarking that they could then say, 'Jab Harry Met Gala,' a clever wordplay on the actor's famous movie, "Jab Harry Met Sejal."

Blinkit

Bewakoof

Swiggy

Swiggy Instamart 

Spotify India 

boAt

Myntra

Youtube India

Dominos India

Shaadi.com

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives that participated in this trend that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below. 

