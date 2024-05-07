Met Gala 2024: Brands turn the event into a meme fest

With the arrival of the first Monday of May, also comes the arrival of the Met Gala; The world's most prestigious fashion event. This year's theme for the Met was the 'Garden of Time', with the exhibit showcasing about 250 rare pieces from the costume institute's permanent collection.
While we were busy admiring attendees like Zendaya, Alia Bhatt, and Mona Patel, brands didn't miss the opportunity to cover the event in real-time on X (formerly known as Twitter). They used popular meme formats to make the event's coverage more engaging and relatable to a broader audience. By integrating humour and pop culture references, these brands transformed a high-profile event into a more entertaining experience, capturing the attention of netizens.
Blinkit
get the Doja Cat look in 10 mins 😉#MetGala2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CI9bQhZYH5— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) May 7, 2024
Bewakoof
Waiting for the day when Shahrukh Khan is invited to MET GALA so we can tweet: Jab Harry MET GALA— Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) May 7, 2024
Swiggy
data team just reported that market competition is booming with more people SERVING today. we have no complaints tho 🤤 #MetGala https://t.co/MJZ8HCI6ce— Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 7, 2024
Swiggy Instamart
She came, she saw, she delivered 😩💅🏻 https://t.co/LjgBiZIv2e— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 7, 2024
Shayad inka outfit deliver nahi hua 😞🙏🏻#MetGala2024 https://t.co/K9CDU3d5TM— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 7, 2024
Spotify India
She served🎶Aakash hai koi prem kavi, mai uski likhi kavita🎶 https://t.co/de7QZMoMrO— Spotify India (@spotifyindia) May 7, 2024
boAt
When you were both born with the same taste in music#MetGala pic.twitter.com/CppiN2Q1U0— boAt (@RockWithboAt) May 7, 2024
Myntra
The Flair, the drama everything is just on theme 🤌@aliaa08 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Nyo0wC0wpQ— Myntra (@myntra) May 7, 2024
Youtube India
pov: me judging the #MetGala looks like pic.twitter.com/WGszHIZJJ2— YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) May 7, 2024
Dominos India
Just found out that Garden of Time doesn't mean waiting for your Farmhouse 🍕 to arrive ✊🏽😪#MetGala2024 #GardenOfTime #DominosIndia— dominos_india (@dominos_india) May 7, 2024
Shaadi.com
We are usually fans of Shaadi photos only but this has changed our minds 🥹❤️ https://t.co/2rZ5IPO16W— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) May 7, 2024
Did you come across any interesting brand creatives that participated in this trend that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.