Met Gala 2024: Brands turn the event into a meme fest

With the arrival of the first Monday of May, also comes the arrival of the Met Gala; The world's most prestigious fashion event. This year's theme for the Met was the 'Garden of Time', with the exhibit showcasing about 250 rare pieces from the costume institute's permanent collection.

While we were busy admiring attendees like Zendaya, Alia Bhatt, and Mona Patel, brands didn't miss the opportunity to cover the event in real-time on X (formerly known as Twitter). They used popular meme formats to make the event's coverage more engaging and relatable to a broader audience. By integrating humour and pop culture references, these brands transformed a high-profile event into a more entertaining experience, capturing the attention of netizens.

While BlinkIt created memes surrounding Doja Cat's 'towel outfit', they cleverly used the opportunity to promote their rapid delivery service, suggesting that customers could achieve a similar look within just ten minutes. On the other hand, Bewakoof took a more humorous route, using a well-known Bollywood reference to engage their audience. They tweeted about the possibility of Shahrukh Khan attending the Met Gala, playfully remarking that they could then say, 'Jab Harry Met Gala,' a clever wordplay on the actor's famous movie, "Jab Harry Met Sejal."

Blinkit

Bewakoof

Waiting for the day when Shahrukh Khan is invited to MET GALA so we can tweet: Jab Harry MET GALA — Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) May 7, 2024

Swiggy

data team just reported that market competition is booming with more people SERVING today. we have no complaints tho 🤤 #MetGala https://t.co/MJZ8HCI6ce — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 7, 2024

Swiggy Instamart

She came, she saw, she delivered 😩💅🏻 https://t.co/LjgBiZIv2e — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 7, 2024

Shayad inka outfit deliver nahi hua 😞🙏🏻#MetGala2024 https://t.co/K9CDU3d5TM — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 7, 2024

Spotify India

She served🎶Aakash hai koi prem kavi, mai uski likhi kavita🎶 https://t.co/de7QZMoMrO — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) May 7, 2024

boAt

When you were both born with the same taste in music#MetGala pic.twitter.com/CppiN2Q1U0 — boAt (@RockWithboAt) May 7, 2024

Myntra

Youtube India

Dominos India

Just found out that Garden of Time doesn't mean waiting for your Farmhouse 🍕 to arrive ✊🏽😪#MetGala2024 #GardenOfTime #DominosIndia — dominos_india (@dominos_india) May 7, 2024

Shaadi.com

We are usually fans of Shaadi photos only but this has changed our minds 🥹❤️ https://t.co/2rZ5IPO16W — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) May 7, 2024

